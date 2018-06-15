Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Spreading smiles, UK Sikh NGO gives Eid gifts to over 500 Syrian refugees

The international NGO served meals for Iftar to about 5000 Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Iraq daily. They also collaborated with a local Lebanese charity to set up a 'Ramzan Kitchen' in the perfect way to exemplify communal harmony.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2018 7:12:48 pm
eid, eid 2018, eid-ul fitr, ramadan, ramzan kareen, mosul, syrian refugess, communal harmony, sikh ngo syrian refugees, sikh iftar, indian express Khalsa Aid giftednew clothes and shoes to hundreds of Syrian refugees in many camps ahead of Eid. (@khalsa_aid/ Twitter)
Festivals are a perfect time for family reunions when friends get-together and reminisce about the good old days. Not to forget the delicious meals and gifts that bring a smile on everyone’s face, particularly the young ones in the family. As Muslims around the world are all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday (June 16), everyone is looking forward to Eidi and special gifts to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Be it a token of love in the form of a few bucks or new clothes, children look forward to festivals to get themselves pampered. But what about thousands of refugee children displaced from their home country? Do they get to enjoy the festival with gifts? Well, thanks to a Sikh NGO, over 500 Syrian refugee children were surprised with special Eidis.

Khalsa Aid, a UK-based Sikh organisation that provides relief and does humanitarian woks in various distressed places spread smiles among children from Mosul this year. The group gifted 500 children staying in a refugee camp real Mosul new shoes and clothes ahead of the festival. The innocent souls traumatised by the war couldn’t help but beam with joy.

Not just that, the international NGO also served meals for Iftar to about 5000 Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Iraq daily. For the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims in the camps spend fasting, these Sikh volunteers worked every day to prepare meals to ensure they could break their fast with a wholesome meal.

Collaborating with Sawa for Development and Aid, a local Lebanese charity, they set up a ‘Ramzan Kitchen’ in the  perfect way to exemplify communal harmony.

People on the Internet can’t stop saluting their gesture:

What are your thoughts about the heartwarming incident? Tell us in the comments below.

