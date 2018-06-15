Spreading smiles, UK Sikh NGO gives Eid gifts to over 500 Syrian refugees

Khalsa Aid giftednew clothes and shoes to hundreds of Syrian refugees in many camps ahead of Eid. (@khalsa_aid/ Twitter) Khalsa Aid giftednew clothes and shoes to hundreds of Syrian refugees in many camps ahead of Eid. (@khalsa_aid/ Twitter)

Festivals are a perfect time for family reunions when friends get-together and reminisce about the good old days. Not to forget the delicious meals and gifts that bring a smile on everyone’s face, particularly the young ones in the family. As Muslims around the world are all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday (June 16), everyone is looking forward to Eidi and special gifts to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Be it a token of love in the form of a few bucks or new clothes, children look forward to festivals to get themselves pampered. But what about thousands of refugee children displaced from their home country? Do they get to enjoy the festival with gifts? Well, thanks to a Sikh NGO, over 500 Syrian refugee children were surprised with special Eidis.

Khalsa Aid, a UK-based Sikh organisation that provides relief and does humanitarian woks in various distressed places spread smiles among children from Mosul this year. The group gifted 500 children staying in a refugee camp real Mosul new shoes and clothes ahead of the festival. The innocent souls traumatised by the war couldn’t help but beam with joy.

Eid Gifts for refugee children of #MOSUL. As #Eid approaches many refugee children in a camp near Mosul remain without gifts or smilies. Our volunteers changed all that ! We purchased new shoes for over 500 children Refugees. Smiles are back ! #Ramadan @YasminQureshiMP pic.twitter.com/dUsxGocBJh — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) June 13, 2018

Not just that, the international NGO also served meals for Iftar to about 5000 Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Iraq daily. For the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims in the camps spend fasting, these Sikh volunteers worked every day to prepare meals to ensure they could break their fast with a wholesome meal.

Ramadan food (Iftar) for Syrian refugees in Lebanon funded by @Khalsa_Aid ! The smile says it all …. Our Tnx to our friends @SawaForDev for their wonderful support. #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/pfYbNZXUhN — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) June 14, 2018

We are funding #Ramadan Fresh food ( Iftar ) for 5000 #Syrian Refugees daily in Lebanon ! Food is freshly prepared & served. Our thx to our friends @SawaForDev for their wonderful support. #Iftar pic.twitter.com/YYU4lyfglQ — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) June 12, 2018

We are funding #Ramadan food for #Syrian refugees in Lebanon all next week. We are once again working with our friends @SawaForDev to assist the refugees. #RefugeeWeek2018 pic.twitter.com/LVZzIdPndd — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) June 11, 2018

Ramadan food distribution in the Syrian refugee camps in Iraq. Khalsa Aid has been assisting the #Syrian refugees in Turkey since 2016. #Ramadan #Refugees pic.twitter.com/LGcELXXitm — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) June 10, 2018

Collaborating with Sawa for Development and Aid, a local Lebanese charity, they set up a ‘Ramzan Kitchen’ in the perfect way to exemplify communal harmony.

People on the Internet can’t stop saluting their gesture:

Waheguru apni meher anj hi bnaaye rkhe saade ute aur assi lookan di anj hi madad te seva kr skiye.

” Raaj krega khaalsa ” https://t.co/OVNwPPWkbu — POOJA (@POOJA03699785) June 14, 2018

Thank you @Khalsa_Aid for being in this world. Your noble works for needy defines you.🙏 🙏 — Tanuj Singh (@TheTanuj10) June 14, 2018

@Khalsa_Aid we can’t describe your greatness in the whole world https://t.co/aIQxLgN2hq — Shan (@shanvoice4) June 14, 2018

Eid hai unki jinhone kiye nekii ke kaam.. #KhalsaAid sahi maayino mein Eid aapki hai… Aapko andaaza bhi nahi hoga ke aapne in refugee bachhon ke liye naye kapde aur joote bhent Kar ke kitna nek kaam Kiya hai… #EidMubarak! Allah aapko iske liye bohot kamyabi aur Khushi denge.. — Imran (@MustLuvImran) June 13, 2018

A message for all those people are are spreading hate among communities. Please watch this video where humanity supersedes religion. May this holy month of #Ramadan fulfill all our desires…#EidMubarak https://t.co/U9DtPyPRAr — Balpreet Singh (@BalpreetSinghPR) June 14, 2018

What are your thoughts about the heartwarming incident? Tell us in the comments below.

