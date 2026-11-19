Forget skipping school to play GTA 6. Some UK students could actually earn money by showing up to class. Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated video game, two schools offered gift cards worth up to £70 (around Rs 8,600) to ensure students don’t trade their classrooms for gaming consoles.

According to a BBC report, Belfast Boys’ Model School in Northern Ireland introduced a prize draw for students who attend school on both Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20. The initiative comes amid concerns that some students may miss classes to get their hands on the latest instalment of the popular gaming franchise.