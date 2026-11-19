Forget skipping school to play GTA 6. Some UK students could actually earn money by showing up to class. Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated video game, two schools offered gift cards worth up to £70 (around Rs 8,600) to ensure students don’t trade their classrooms for gaming consoles.
According to a BBC report, Belfast Boys’ Model School in Northern Ireland introduced a prize draw for students who attend school on both Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20. The initiative comes amid concerns that some students may miss classes to get their hands on the latest instalment of the popular gaming franchise.
The school has also highlighted the importance of attendance as the GTA 6 launch coincides with GCSE Mathematics examinations for Year 11 and some Year 12 students.
UK schools urge students to skip GTA 6
In a letter to parents and guardians, the institution announced that students attending on both days would be eligible for a prize draw to win a gift card, which can be redeemed for either PlayStation or Xbox.
Another school, St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Bishop Auckland, England, has also rolled out an incentive to keep students in classrooms on the game’s release day.
The school is offering a £65 Amazon gift voucher (approximately Rs 8,000) through a prize draw for students who attend and complete the entire school day on Thursday.
Addressing students on social media, the institution acknowledged the excitement around the game’s launch but reminded them that school responsibilities come first.
“We know many of our students will be counting down the days until the highly anticipated release of the GTA video game on Thursday. But before you start your next mission, there’s one objective left to complete: Attend school on Thursday!” the school said.