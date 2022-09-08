scorecardresearch
Woman gets mistaken for UK’s new PM Liz Truss on Twitter, her responses are hilarious

A UK woman named Liz Trussell who tweets at @Liztruss got confused with UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Liz Truss, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, People tag wrong Liz Truss, UK woman Liz Trussell mistaken as the prime minister, wrong Liz Truss twitter account, Indian expressAmongst those who tagged the wrong prime minister were UK Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Earlier this week, Liz Truss became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom. As the world congratulated the 47-year-old politician, many on Twitter mistakenly tagged a wrong account. A woman from the UK named Liz Trussell, who goes by the Twitter handle @Liztruss, was tagged in a host of tweets about Truss’s latest role. The real Twitter handle of Prime Minister Liz Truss is @trussliz.

Amongst those who tagged the wrong Liz were UK Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and the official Twitter account of Britain’s Royal Family. What made this confusion funny was that Trussell responded to these tweets in a hilarious way that soon went viral.

Many of the tweets by verified accounts that wrongly tagged Trussell have now been deleted but netizens were, as always, quick to take screenshots.

Appreciating Trussell for her quick wit, a Twitter user wrote, “Hahahaha @Liztruss deserves to win a comedy award of sorts for this. Thanks for the good laugh while I’m eating lunch”. Another person wrote, “British woman Liz Trussell, who tweets as @LizTruss, has been spending the morning replying to world leaders and it’s possibly the best thing in the history of the internet.”

Trussell, who now has a following of more than 27,900 people on Twitter, is not the first person who has faced such cases of digital mistaken identity. Twitter user John Lewis (@johnlewis), who is a lecturer from Virginia in the US, frequently gets tagged in posts related to John Lewis & Partners, a department store chain based in the UK.

