Watch: Police horse in UK refuses to start day without having a morning cup of tea

A very British horse with the police in the UK reportedly refuses to start his day until he has had a cup of tea, and the amusing video of the horse is now going viral.

The police horse named Jake, who is in the Merseyside Police Mounted Section in Liverpool, reportedly has difficulties starting his days until he has a mug full of tea.

“Jakes refuses to get out of bed until he is brought a warm cup of @tetleyuk tea,” the police unit wrote, while sharing the video.

“Once he has drank this he is ready for the day,” the post said.

The video shows the horse drinking a cup of tea in a cozy stable, while wrapped in a warm blanket.

Watch the video here:

The unit also shared photos that showed how Jake was ready to go to work – fully energised – after having his cup of tea.

His trainer, Lindsey Gaven, told Metro that Jake likes his tea with skimmed milk, two heaped teaspoons of sugar and a little cold water, so that it’s not too hot. And after 15 years in the force, many know of his preference for a sugary mug of tea.

“We’ve all learnt his tea order – he’ll deal with one sugar, but is definitely happier when you remember to give him two,” his trainer said.

“I’d definitely describe Jake as a horse with a lot of character,” Gaven told Mirror.

Explaining how the habit started, Gaven said that the naughty horse had mischievously snatched a sip of his rider’s tea one day, and has since been seeking a cup in the comfort of his stable. Now, his human colleagues in the Merseyside Police Mounted Section, include Jake in their tea round.

Major and Jake are on patrol today in Seacombe as part of a Merseyside Police day of action #StandTall #MountedPatrols #PHMajor #PHJake pic.twitter.com/VSirwcVPrq — Mer Pol Mounted (@MerPolMounted) October 4, 2019

“If you’re at the side of the stable and he sees you with a mug in your hand, you can guarantee he’ll trot on over to try and steal a slurp!” Gaven said.

Let’s head on over live to Jake’s stable at @MerPolMounted in south Liverpool. No comment from Jake there but he’s so humble. Fame won’t change him one bit. pic.twitter.com/CDAUyguTVe — Mersey Mounty (@MerseyMounty) November 28, 2019

After two decades of service, which included policing football matches, Jake is set to retire next year and is expected to keep getting a cup of tea in his stable till then.

