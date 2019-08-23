Toggle Menu
UK PM Boris Johnson puts foot on table while meeting Macron, here’s how the internet reacted

Never shy to play the clown during his political career, Johnson was filmed joking to the cameras and briefly resting his foot on a coffee table at the Elysee palace.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, talks to Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting at the Elysee Palace. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have taken a month to embark on his first trip abroad, but he was quick to make himself at home in President Emmanuel Macron’s gilded palace, putting his feet up on the furniture.

The scene took place after Johnson and Macron addressed journalists in the Elysee courtyard, during which Macron warned there was not enough time to wholly rewrite Britain’s Brexit divorce deal before an October 31 deadline.

The Elysee later said the talks had been “constructive” and “thorough.” During their talks, Macron told Johnson that there was not enough time to wholly rewrite Britain’s Brexit divorce deal before an October 31 deadline. Macron left the door open to Britain seeking a solution to the Irish “backstop”, but said any alternative must respect both the integrity of the EU single market and stability on the divided island of Ireland.

The internet was divided over the incident with some criticising the British PM for what he did:

But then there were others who defended Johnson’s actions saying it was little more than a joke:

with inputs from Reuters

