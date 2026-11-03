‘Needs to improve’: UK PM Andy Burnham falls while playing cricket at Commonwealth Summit

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham took an unexpected tumble while playing cricket during a Commonwealth summit in Antigua. During the match, he lost his footing while attempting to run between the wickets.
Wearing an England cricket jersey, black jeans and trainers, PM Burnham faced a delivery from a local player and managed to hit the ball before setting off for a run. However, realising he was unlikely to make it to the other end in time, he attempted to turn back. He then lost his footing and fell to the ground.
Burnham eventually made it back to his mark, while an official Downing Street videographer rushed over to reattach his microphone, which had come loose during the fall.
Reacting to the incident, Burnham admitted that his cricketing skills needed some work. “My running between the wickets needs to improve,” HuffPost quoted Burnham. “It’s been a while since I played, you can tell, right,” he added.
Watch here:
Prime Minister Andy Burnham took a tumble playing cricket in Antigua and Barbuda.
The PM is in the Caribbean for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting.
Watch more: https://t.co/b27HzhfIm5 https://t.co/gZrYG5pnQv
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 3, 2026
The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “Run out … speaks volumes,” a user wrote. “He plays cricket like his politics,” another user commented.
“Great to see him working so hard,” a third user chimed in.
UK PM’s cricketing skills
Reacting to the incident, Burnham admitted that his cricketing skills needed some work. “My running between the wickets needs to improve,” HuffPost quoted Burnham. “It’s been a while since I played, you can tell, right,” he added.
The incident took place during the two-day Commonwealth summit in Antigua, where Burnham is also expected to hold discussions with other Commonwealth leaders on Britain’s historical role in the transatlantic slave trade and whether the country should issue a formal apology.