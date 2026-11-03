‘Needs to improve’: UK PM Andy Burnham falls while playing cricket at Commonwealth Summit

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham took an unexpected tumble while playing cricket during a Commonwealth summit in Antigua. During the match, he lost his footing while attempting to run between the wickets.

Wearing an England cricket jersey, black jeans and trainers, PM Burnham faced a delivery from a local player and managed to hit the ball before setting off for a run. However, realising he was unlikely to make it to the other end in time, he attempted to turn back. He then lost his footing and fell to the ground.

Burnham eventually made it back to his mark, while an official Downing Street videographer rushed over to reattach his microphone, which had come loose during the fall.