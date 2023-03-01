scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
‘Goddess of water Amphitrite or late Queen Elizabeth’: Netizens in awe as UK photographer captures ‘face’ in breaking waves

Ian Sproat started photography two years ago to tackle mental health problems induced by Covid-19 lockdown. He captured about 4,000 photographs in the 12-hour-long shoot at Roker Pier in Sunderland on Saturday.

Face like form in wavesThe photograph shared on Instagram by Ian Sproat shows a face-like shape in the backdrop of the sea.
The art of photography is mainly about capturing the moment promptly. Shutterbugs leave many astounded as they capture the rare moments and now a photographer from England, Ian Sproat, clicked what seemed like a face amidst breaking waves.

The photograph shared on Instagram shows a face-like shape in the backdrop of the sea. Another shot from a distance shows the face-like appearance emerging in front of a lighthouse as waves lash. Other photographs show waves lashing out strongly.

As the photograph sparked his imagination further, he posed the question whether it could be the goddess of water Amphitrite or the late Queen Elizabeth.

“Faces in the waves, Could it be the goddess of water Amphitrite, or our beloved late queen Elizabeth,” Ian Spraot captioned the photographs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ian Sproat (@mje_photography_ne)

Netizens marvelled at the photographs. A user commented, “What a shot mate! This is a true photographers moment.” Another user wrote, “A stunning gift from the Nature.” A third user wrote, “One of the best photos i’ve ever seen.”

The 41-year-old photographer started photography two years ago to tackle mental health problems induced by the Covid-19 lockdown. He captured about 4,000 photographs in the 12-hour-long shoot at Roker Pier in Sunderland on Saturday. He was surprised when he stumbled upon the form of a face. He is interested in capturing recognisable shapes formed in waves and seascapes, as per the BBC report.

He was happy to find the face and told the BBC, “I just thought what the hell?” and added that it was not the best picture in terms of composition.

“I needed something where I could get my peace and I found that with photography because you are just in the moment and it takes your mind off of everything else,” he told the news outlet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 17:14 IST
‘Guess the animal’: IFS officer posts video of rare animal found in India’s Ladakh region

