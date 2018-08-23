UK museums convert historical artefacts into hilarious memes; the results will leave you ROFL-ing!

Many memes were inspired by the daily situation faced by people working at the museum. (Source: Twitter) Many memes were inspired by the daily situation faced by people working at the museum. (Source: Twitter)

With the presence of the Internet and availability of almost every information online, visiting places such as museums seldom happen. However, it seems like, on the occasion of Museum Meme Day, various Museums decided to dwell on the ongoing trend of memes. From famous painting to precious artefacts to popular stone sculptures, nothing was spared. The official Twitter handles of various UK museums tweeted out memes that set the mood for celebration.

ALSO READ | Sui Dhaaga: These Anushka Sharma memes have left everyone ROFL-ing

It did not take long for people to join the trend. Twitterati showed off their creativity by coming up with hilarious memes that are sure to leave you ROFL-ing. Seems like the idea of letting the museums celebrate their collection with memes proved to be successful. Here are some of the funniest memes on Twitter:

“Who’s got two thumbs and thinks he’s going to survive extinction? This guy.” #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/HQzjKTlLx2 — Imaging and Analysis (@NHM_IAC) August 22, 2018

CUT MY HOG INTO PIECES

THIS IS MY PLASTIC PORK #MusMeme pic.twitter.com/iiz6OYE3zP — Cole Mass Migration (@ColeMM2019) August 22, 2018

Many memes were inspired by the daily situation faced by people working at the museum. While some described the type of visitors, others put light on the type of discussions museum teams have.

When you’re wearing socks and you step on something wet #MusMeme (From Audubon’s “Quadrupeds of North America,” https://t.co/tW68euTm97) pic.twitter.com/8acDEntMQ2 — SmithsonianLibraries (@SILibraries) August 22, 2018

This is my absolute favourite ever.

I’m supressing the temptation to post any more.#MusMeme pic.twitter.com/ZrGAMC6zX7 — Simon Brown (@simonianbrown) August 22, 2018

#MusMeme

If you’re here for the King of Pop, he’s up on Level 1. pic.twitter.com/d3D20EmPjF — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) August 22, 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd