UK man’s face ‘ripped off’ after sofa falls from building!

The unidentified man, believed to be in his 20s, was walking past W London Hotel, off Leicester Square, when the sofa — reportedly part of the rooftop furniture — fell on top of him. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

In a bizarre incident, a pedestrian’s face was “ripped off” after he was struck by a sofa that fell 130ft from a plush penthouse atop a high-rise building here.

The unidentified man, believed to be in his 20s, was walking past W London Hotel, off Leicester Square, when the sofa — reportedly part of the rooftop furniture — fell on top of him on Friday. Shocked witnesses described seeing a pool of blood and a man screaming in pain. “He looked like his face had been ripped off. It was raining and where the drops were hitting his face it was making him scream in agony,” a witness was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Another witness, who works in a nearby hotel, said they believed the sofa hit the back of the pedestrian’s head. “It was horrific.”

“He was alive when the medics turned up because I saw him move his fingers,” the witness said. The luxury five-star hotel, which runs eleven 9,533 pounds-a-month penthouses, has suites costing up to 2,800 pounds-a-night, with their cheapest rooms at 339 pounds-a-night.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told The Independent they had been called to the scene, off Wardour Street. “The man in his 20s was taken to an East London hospital by air ambulance. His injuries are said to be critical but stable,” the police spokesperson said. Health and Safety officers from Westminster council are said to be investigating the incident.

The hotel confirmed it was aware of the accident, but said the furniture was believed to have come from one of the privately owned flats.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App