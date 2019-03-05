UK man’s life-size dinosaur installation outside his home has a deeper meaning to it

A man from Wales, UK, has become famous on social media after he installed a life-size dinosaur outside his home in Cwmbran. According to a BBC report, the beast, that has been named Allun the Allosaurus, was bought by Jerry Adams at a charity auction for £1,600. It was sold by Dan-yr-Ogof showcaves centre.

Now erected in Adams’ front garden, the life-size dinosaur is quite an attraction for the people around. Adams told the BBC that reaction of people on seeing the ‘Allosaurus’ was ‘phenomenal’.

“On the #M4? Keep your eyes peeled for one of our (former) dinosaurs. Its new owner is taking it home!” the official Twitter handle of the showcaves centre gave updates about the dinosaur.

However, the reason behind Adams’ bizarre purchase is quite heartwarming. Talking to a local media company, Adams said that he has 12 grandchildren, out of which two suffer from autism and one with Asperger’s. And once the dinosaur was installed, the children spent hours touching it with their hands to understand what it’s like. Moreover, Adams’ daughter Samantha JJ Adams also shared a post stating how the dinosaur makes their home a sensory enrichment safe place.

It did not take long for the post to go viral with many wondering where the dinosaur was installed. “I love it I mean where else can you say someone has a 15ft dinosaur in their garden,” read one of the many comments praising the Allosaurus.