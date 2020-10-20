scorecardresearch
UK residents tweets ‘I am not OK’, netizens from around the world try to cheer him up

Edmund O'Leary from Surrey tweeted about how he was struggling during the pandemic and it prompted a number of responses from people who tried to cheer him up.

October 20, 2020
When a British man tweeted about feeling very low, people around the world rallied to assure him that he wasn’t alone.

Edmund O’Leary from Surrey, who is a divorced father of twin sons, tweeted that he was struggling to find a job during the pandemic.

“I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you,” he tweeted.

The tweet prompted an outpouring of responses from individuals ranging from mental health activists, journalists and even politicians. There were plenty of hellos as well as pictures and songs to make his day better.

Some sent photos of their pets, others shared their own experience of battling the odds. The official handles of the Dublin Airport and Virgin Airlines also tweeted at him asking him not to lose hope.

O’Leary replied to many of the messages expressing his gratitude.

In an interview with iTV News, O’Leary said: “People are yearning for hope, love and a bit of good news and I think my little tweet has turned into, I suppose, a good news story.”

“I thought: I’m going to be honest. ‘I am shocked at the degree of the response. It has been phenomenal… It was just crazy. If I were to respond to every single tweet, I’m not joking, I’d need to employ staff,” he told Sunday Times.

