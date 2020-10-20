UK residents tweets ‘I am not OK’, netizens from around the world try to cheer him up

The man is deeply touched by the overwhelming response from all over the world.

When a British man tweeted about feeling very low, people around the world rallied to assure him that he wasn’t alone.

Edmund O’Leary from Surrey, who is a divorced father of twin sons, tweeted that he was struggling to find a job during the pandemic.

“I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you,” he tweeted.

The tweet prompted an outpouring of responses from individuals ranging from mental health activists, journalists and even politicians. There were plenty of hellos as well as pictures and songs to make his day better.

Some sent photos of their pets, others shared their own experience of battling the odds. The official handles of the Dublin Airport and Virgin Airlines also tweeted at him asking him not to lose hope.

Wishing you a happy birthday @emerald1910. We saw your story on the news and we’d love to help you spend time with your sons on a special trip to the Caribbean, when you’re ready to travel. We will be in touch! — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) October 19, 2020

Hi Edmund, you are not alone. So many people are feeling exactly that way at the minute. Never forget that you are loved & there are people who care about you. We see you like 747s; here’s one just for you, along with a picture of dawn in Dublin. Sending you hugs from back home. pic.twitter.com/x2TyI06uD7 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 17, 2020

Hi, Edmund. Here is one of the greatest photo-bombs of all time for a smile. pic.twitter.com/47r9otX3Dz — Jeffrey Goldfarb (@jgfarb) October 18, 2020

Hello Edmund! We don’t know each other, but I know that so so so many people are feeling heavy right now. The toll of this year is immense. Just remember that it’s a relay; we can all share the baton. You’re not alone. Better days are coming. You deserve to see them. Sending ♥️ — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 17, 2020

Hi Edmund! Wanted to share this video I filmed of elephants in Kenya. If you ever want to chat my DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/Fe7dlBkotk — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 17, 2020

Hello Edmund, from me and Bailey. Asking for help can be the hardest thing in the world. But help is out there, you know that. And hopefully all the lovely tweets you’ve had today will have lifted you up a little. pic.twitter.com/AMFTjizcvD — Rebecca Front (@RebeccaFront) October 17, 2020

Took this a couple of days ago here in London. On a day I was feeling particularly low. I hope it does for you what it did for me. there’s beauty in the small things. hang in there 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ha6Ur0G5C8 — Sarah Schijen (@SarahSchijen) October 17, 2020

Hello Edmund from London. Morning always comes. Here’s something from a while ago https://t.co/VIsrJ2f5qm — Fergal Keane (@fergalkeane47) October 17, 2020

Hi Edmund from Florida. I admire your bravery for just speaking up and being so open. Not many can. Here’s a photo of my attempted “lamb cake” A few Easters ago. If anything, I hope it makes you laugh. Much love. pic.twitter.com/i33QDeuZxj — Jennifer Holton FOX 13 (@jennholtonFOX) October 17, 2020

O’Leary replied to many of the messages expressing his gratitude.

Thank you. Trying not to suffer in silence. Running on empty. All the colour in my life seems to be draining away. Days appear to be in monochrome. Thank you for taking the time to reply and for your kindness. — Edmund O’Leary (@emerald1910) October 16, 2020

In an interview with iTV News, O’Leary said: “People are yearning for hope, love and a bit of good news and I think my little tweet has turned into, I suppose, a good news story.”

When @emerald1910 was feeling at rock bottom, he turned to Twitter for help, asking people to take a moment to say hello. To his surprise, he was flooded with messages of support as his story reached 18 million people around the worldhttps://t.co/2wKp9WgDD8 pic.twitter.com/TWOYZey4Wj — ITV News (@itvnews) October 19, 2020

“I thought: I’m going to be honest. ‘I am shocked at the degree of the response. It has been phenomenal… It was just crazy. If I were to respond to every single tweet, I’m not joking, I’d need to employ staff,” he told Sunday Times.

