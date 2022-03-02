‘Just a husband and a father’, says ‘hero’ UK man who travelled to Ukraine amid conflict

While thousands are trying to flee Ukraine amid the Russian attacks, one man from the United Kingdom has rushed into the war-torn country. As people are escaping the heavy Russian shelling, Ian Umney travelled to Ukraine to be with his wife and two-year-old son as he wanted to “make sure” they were safe during the crisis.

His desperate attempt to reunite with his family there has created a huge buzz online.

ALSO WATCH | Ukrainian man moves land mine with his bare hands

Taking a 48-hour-long journey, the 28-year-old British national flew from Manchester to Krakow in Poland on Sunday before travelling to the Ukrainian border. On Monday afternoon, Umney took a train from Lviv to Nikopol, and on Tuesday, he finally made it.

“I made it to my family… tea in hand,” Umney updated his followers on Telegram. He has been documenting his journey on TikTok, where he went viral for his “brave” mission. However, the man didn’t agree with the comments made by users.

Ian Umney, from St Helens, Merseyside, quit his job as a courier and English teacher to travel to Ukraine. The 28-year-old flew from Manchester to Krakow, Poland, on Sunday before heading for the border, crossing into Ukraine in the early hours of Monday morning pic.twitter.com/usD2MzsRqI — Edd Dracott (@EddDracott) March 1, 2022

Talking to news agency PA Media during his journey, he said: “People have commented how I’m being selfless and a hero but I’m not, I’m just a husband and a father.” He said he took the decision to take the perilous journey feeling “an overwhelming need” to be with his family.

Although he was advised not to go to Ukraine amid the crisis, even by family members, he said he had to be there for his family.

Umney told The Guardian that although he planned to take his family out of the country travelling to the Polish border and then back to the UK, he is “almost certainly be conscripted into the Ukrainian army”. He told the newspaper that he is ready to defend Ukraine and take up arms against the Russian forces even though he has no military experience.

Mr Umney now has over 188,000 followers on TikTok, and videos of his journey have millions of views. “People have commented how I’m being selfless and a hero but I’m not, I’m just a husband and a father,” he told @PA on Monday https://t.co/ivd3jH2Fnc — Edd Dracott (@EddDracott) March 1, 2022

“They’re all civilians who are taking up arms. So I’m no different to them. They’re just Ukrainians. I’m just married to one. My heart is here. My blood is half here – my son. I have no second thoughts about picking up a weapon,” he was quoted by The Guardian.

According to BBC News, Umney met his wife Nelia in 2016 but had to return to the UK for work. He said he planned to apply for a partner visa for her when they decide to return to the UK.