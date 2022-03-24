Watch: A UK man is rescuing abandoned pets from Ukraine amid war

Since Russia launched full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, people have been fleeing the war-torn country, seeking safer shelters. There have been videos and photos of people holding onto their pets amid the war.

One such video is of a man from Guildford in the UK, who ventured on his journey to the war-torn country to rescue pets. Along with a network of volunteers, photographer Nick Tadd has been distributing essential supplies and bringing pets to a shelter on Ukraine-Poland border.

The group has set up a warehouse at Fredropol where food supplies for animals are stored and get picked up for delivery to Ukraine.

Tadd has been documenting his work on social media and raising funds. Along with his teammates, he has been risking his own life while he rescue pets amid the looming sound of air raid sirens. In one of the clips, Tadd is heard saying, “Okay, in the middle of Lviv and we have air raid sirens. So, I think this are cue to get moving with the dogs. But, 10 dogs in here and handful of cats in here. So, we need to make way back to the border as soon as we can.” Many vet ambulances can be seen in the video.

Tadd also shared a video showing supplies for people and animals in Ukraine. He also showed a packet full of blankets and told a woman had knitted blankets for dogs.

“Yesterday I decided to go to the Polish/Ukrainian border and deliver any aid that I could lay my hands on. So I opened my bank account and gratefully received donations from some really beautiful people. My mechanic gave his time to get my trailer working properly, and even the Police at the Dover border were awesome – letting me know the what/wheres and whys. I’ve bought as much water, basic foods, baby food, sanitary products etc as I could carry. But I expect it will not be enough,” Tadd wrote on Facebook on March 3.

On March 5, a Facebook post on his page said his wife Vanessa Warwick received an email from animal sanctuary in Fredropol requesting pet supplies. “We sometimes forget that pets are being displaced too, and much like you (I’m sure) animals are very dear to my heart,” he wrote.

Tadd’s selfless service, risking his own life, has been earning praises online. While lauding his efforts, netizens urged him to stay safe. “Your amazing all of you. What you are doing for our four legged friends is truly wonderful, my heart goes out to you. Please stay safe,” commented one user.