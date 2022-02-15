UK man faces power outage for three days, receives over £2 trillion cheque as compensation

A man from England has been in the news after he received a cheque for over two trillion pounds from a power supply company. Although it was later clarified to be an error, the man and netizens had a blast cracking jokes about “cashing” the cheque.

Gareth Hughes, a resident of Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire, shared a picture of the cheque for more than £2.3 trillion. Hughes was among the many customers of Northern Powergrid, who received money from the company as compensation for power outages after the area was by Storm Arwen in November.

Sharing the image of the cheque he received, Hughes took to Twitter to thank the company for the money but asked the firm to confirm the 13-figure sum. “Before I bank the cheque however, are you 100% certain you can afford this? #trillionpounds,” he inquired.

According to BBC News, the news comes after the firm was criticised for taking months to process compensation claims.

The 44-year-old man, who was without power for more than three days, told the television network that he had previously received a cheque for £135. When he had complained, he was told he was entitled to more, but little did he expect the amount to be this grand.

The power firm later blamed the amount on the cheque on a clerical error in which the customers’ energy meter numbers were used instead of the amount payable, according to The Guardian. The supplier confirmed 74 of their customers with Halifax and Newcastle postcodes had been given compensation cheques with an incorrect payment amount.

“We thank those customers who were honest and contacted us and we have been making contact directly over the weekend with all 74 customers affected to make them aware, apologise for the error and reassure them that a correct payment will be issued to them on Monday,” a spokesperson was quoted.

Hughes’s tweet garnered a lot of attention on the platform, prompting amusing replies from others, who urged him to cash it and then share the amount.

Although he notified the supplier right away, he told iTV, he did once consider the option just for laughs.

“I just laughed – I just knew straight away it was an error. My wife laughed as well and we started discussing what we should do next,” he said. “Should we phone Powergrid up to query it or should we try and bank it for a laugh and see how long it takes before it comes back as bounced?” he quipped.

Sky News reported Hughes wasn’t the only one to receive a cheque for trillions of pounds. Danielle Henderson told the television news channel she lost electricity for a week during the storm and received a cheque for £1,580,000,956,104 over the weekend.

“When we opened the letter we laughed in all honesty,” she said, adding: “It’s been a comedy of errors since the electricity went off for a week.”

Dubbing the affair as an “isolated incident”, Sky News said the power company is now “investigating how this error happened and carrying out checks of previous payments”.