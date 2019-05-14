UK man reaches highest speed on Tuk-Tuk to set Guinness World Records

Matt Everard, a man from Essex, UK, has become the first man to set a record for reaching the highest speed on an autorickshaw/tuk-tuk. The 46-year-old bought his three-wheeled vehicle on the e-commerce eBay and drastically modified it before aiming for a record speed target of 110 km/h, which was set by Guinness World Records, the BBC reported.

The record was made by Everard and his cousin, Russell Shearman, who together reached the speed of 119.584 km/hr on their Tuk Tuk, which was supported by a 1300cc fuel-injected Daihatsu power plant, stated a Euronews report.

The official Twitter handle of the Guinness World Records shared a series of posts giving updates about the latest record. “We’re at Elvington Airfield to see if the record attempt for the fastest autorickshaw/ Tuk-Tuk prototype will be successful – they’re just getting into position now,” they tweeted along with pictures and video of the brothers.

We’re at Elvington Airfield to see if the record attempt for the fastest autorickshaw/ Tuk-Tuk prototype will be successful – they’re just getting into position now. Good luck @MattEverard7! pic.twitter.com/XUuM2E7tdq — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) May 13, 2019

According to The Guardian, Everard, a father of two, spent over £20,000 (INR 18,23,610) to modify the vehicle after he bought it from a seller in Bolton in 2017. He had decided to buy the vehicle after he visited a friend’s wedding in Thailand as he found it “A fun vehicle to ride around town” and “something a bit different”, stated the news website.

Annddd he’s done it! Congratulations to @MattEverard7 who’s set a new record for the fastest autorickshaw/Tuk-Tuk (prototype) with a speed of 119.54kph (74.306 mph). Look at him go! 💨 pic.twitter.com/XKQobellWk — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) May 13, 2019

“Once he’d completed the attempt, Matt said “I’m just really excited, really happy…,” the Guinness World Records tweeted along with a picture of Everard with the certificate.