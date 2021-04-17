UK man orders apples online, gets brand new iPhone instead!

While many found it hard to believe, the brand commented to let all know, it's real.

While online shopping is mostly hassle-free, there could still be a nagging doubt if the products showcased on the internet will match the actual product when it is received. While most stories usually have a sad ending, a customer in the UK couldn’t have been luckier. Though he had ordered some apples, he was surprised to finnd an Apple iPhone in his shopping bag instead!

Nick James, 50, recently placed his orders on Tesco’s website. When he went to collect his groceries from the company’s local store in Twickenham, he was told there was a ‘surprise’ in his bag. When he opened his bag, he was astonished to see pricey iPhone SE box hidden away in his ‘click and collect order’.

“Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iphone! Made my sons week!” James excited about the pleasant surprise tweeted. Sharing images of the packed device along with a card explaining the gift, he created a buzz online. Best part, he still got what he ordered — the fruits.

A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there – an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iphone! Made my sons week! 😁 #tesco #substitute pic.twitter.com/Mo8rZoAUwD — Nick James (@TreedomTW1) April 10, 2021

“I was half expecting the surprise to be an Easter egg or something – I was a little bit shocked to say the least,” the man told Daily Mirror reacting to the gift.

According to Metro, the mix-up was intentional and is part of a promotional campaign called a “super substitute” where Tesco Mobile surprise click and collect members by replacing their order. “Tesco Mobile is giving away 80 items in total until April 18 at a handful of stores. Winners are chosen at random, and you need to purchase certain items to be in with a chance of getting a ‘super substitute’,” the news outlet explained.

“Tesco Mobile’s ‘Super Subs’ has been created to show how amazing things can happen when the worlds of supermarket and mobile come together – all while putting a smile on shopper’s faces,” the supermarket chain said in a statement.

And it’s not just iPhones, some have got tables and airpods among other things. James wasn’t the only one, and there were others too who shared photos of their surprise gifts.

What a start to the day! Went to pick up my @Tesco shopping and the bar of Galaxy was substituted for a free Samsung Galaxy (and I got to keep the chocolate too for the double win). Amazing, thanks so much @tescomobile 👏🏻 #SupermarketMobile pic.twitter.com/gXLztTa1ud — Craig Martin (@craigmartin5) April 15, 2021

Look what I found in my Click n Collect shopping earlier! Thank you @tescomobile #SupermarketMobile pic.twitter.com/07ixJOW2jC — Kirsty Marie (@KirstyHawkins9) April 9, 2021

While the opposite has happened quite a few times, the rare occurrence of actually getting an iPhone has left all shocked online. While some wanted to know how can they too get one, others found it very hard to believe.