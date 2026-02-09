‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend

The 35-year-old was arrested in May last year after police discovered the body of his former partner at his home.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 10:07 PM IST
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a womanRichens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman (Representative image/Pinterest)
Make us preferred source on Google

A man in the United Kingdom has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his former girlfriend. Although the case grabbed significant attention, the man, identified as Robert Richens, caught the Internet’s eye after a video of him crying and making unusual remarks shortly after admitting to killing his ex-girlfriend.

In the viral video, Richens was seen breaking down because he would miss the video game GTA 6. The 35-year-old was arrested in May last year after police discovered the body of his former partner at his home. He later accepted responsibility for the killing and pleaded guilty to murder, The Sunday Guardian reported.

Sharing the video, an X user Collin Rugg wrote, “Man starts sobbing after he realises he is going to miss GTA 6 while being arrested for murdering his ex-girlfriend. 35-year-old Robert Richens admitted to taking the life of 40-year-old Rachael Vaughan last May.”

Watch here:

The video quickly gained traction, prompting an array of reactions, with a user commenting, “brutal and surreal at the same time. the crime is horrific, and the GTA comment just shows a disturbing disconnect from reality. chilling how someone can be that detached in such a moment.”

“He actually might be released from prison before GTA 6 gets released,” another user commented. “On the bright side, by the time he gets released, GTA 7 and Red Dead Redemption 3 will be out,” a third user reacted.

Also Read | ‘Absolute hero’: Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea

According to the report, Richens called the police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman. Police arrived with the South Central Ambulance Service and attempted to provide lifesaving treatment, but the victim, Rachael Vaughan, 40, was pronounced dead.

Richens was arrested later that day and formally charged on May 31. Additional footage showed him at a police station, where he cried and said he would miss playing the video game Grand Theft Auto. When an officer asked which version he meant, Richens replied that it was GTA 6. The officer responded by telling him that the game’s release was still a long way off, the report added.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
In all, the Lok Sabha Budget session saw three adjournments.
LS adjourned as Opp digs its heels on Rahul being allowed to speak before Budget discussion
LoP Rahul Gandhi holds the book written by General MM Naravane (retired), as speaks to media during Parliament's Budget session in Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Delhi Police files case over circulation of Gen Naravane’s unpublished book
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Netflix Desi Bling
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp
Meta Facebook Instagram down
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
MrBeast reveals how a bald eagle cost him 'millions' during his most ambitious yacht shoot
MrBeast at The Tonight Show
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement