‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend

A man in the United Kingdom has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his former girlfriend. Although the case grabbed significant attention, the man, identified as Robert Richens, caught the Internet’s eye after a video of him crying and making unusual remarks shortly after admitting to killing his ex-girlfriend.

In the viral video, Richens was seen breaking down because he would miss the video game GTA 6. The 35-year-old was arrested in May last year after police discovered the body of his former partner at his home. He later accepted responsibility for the killing and pleaded guilty to murder, The Sunday Guardian reported.

Sharing the video, an X user Collin Rugg wrote, “Man starts sobbing after he realises he is going to miss GTA 6 while being arrested for murdering his ex-girlfriend. 35-year-old Robert Richens admitted to taking the life of 40-year-old Rachael Vaughan last May.”

Watch here:

NEW: Man starts sobbing after he realizes he is going to miss GTA 6 while being arrested for murdering his ex-girlfriend. 35-year-old Robert Richens admitted to taking the life of 40-year-old Rachael Vaughan last May. In footage that was recently played in court, after calling… pic.twitter.com/UBc5i4fNnM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 8, 2026

The video quickly gained traction, prompting an array of reactions, with a user commenting, “brutal and surreal at the same time. the crime is horrific, and the GTA comment just shows a disturbing disconnect from reality. chilling how someone can be that detached in such a moment.”

“He actually might be released from prison before GTA 6 gets released,” another user commented. “On the bright side, by the time he gets released, GTA 7 and Red Dead Redemption 3 will be out,” a third user reacted.

According to the report, Richens called the police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman. Police arrived with the South Central Ambulance Service and attempted to provide lifesaving treatment, but the victim, Rachael Vaughan, 40, was pronounced dead.

Richens was arrested later that day and formally charged on May 31. Additional footage showed him at a police station, where he cried and said he would miss playing the video game Grand Theft Auto. When an officer asked which version he meant, Richens replied that it was GTA 6. The officer responded by telling him that the game’s release was still a long way off, the report added.