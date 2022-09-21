scorecardresearch
UK: Man goes to 67 pubs in 17 hours to raise money for dog shelter

Nathan Crimp, a 22-year-old from the UK, aimed to raise money for Dogs Trust by attempting to break the Guinness World Record for visiting most pubs in 24 hours.

Nathan Crimp was accompanied by his friends Ollie and Archie during his pub crawl that began at 11 am on September 16 and ended at 4 am the next day.

Earlier this month, Nathan Crimp, a 22-year-old from Brighton in the UK, decided to raise funds for a dog shelter by attempting to break the Guinness World Record for visiting most pubs in 24 hours.

In August, Crimp created a GoFundMe campaign in which he urged people to donate money to Dogs Trust, a dog shelter that is “overwhelmed with dogs now needing a home”.

In his campaign note, he also added: “On the 17th September 2022 I will attempt to beat Gareth Murphy’s attempt of 54 pubs in 24 hours and register myself in the Guinness Book of World Records. Dressed as a dog (what else?!) I will travel around Brighton, attempting to visit 75 pubs and bars while raising money along the way.”

Finally, on September 17, Crimp managed to visit 67 pubs in 17 hours in an attempt to break the world record. He collected witness signatures and receipts for each drink from all the pubs he visited as they will be necessary for the verification by the Guinness World Record team.

Crimp was accompanied by his friends Ollie and Archie during his pub crawl that began at 11 am on September 16 and ended at 4 am the next day.

While talking to the Liverpool Echo about how he managed the record-breaking bar hopping, Crimp said: “The plan was to try and keep it sober for the first 25 pubs, but that went out the window 15 pubs in. I had to mix it up a little bit, I tried to drink alcohol in one and non-alcoholic drink in another – trying to space it out.”

