UK man puts flyers with LinkedIn profile on cars in firm’s parking lot, gets hired

Mailing in resumes and filling out application forms are generally the standard ways to apply for a job. However, a British man got his thinking cap on and came up with a creative way to bag a job. In an amazing guerrilla marketing stunt, the man plastered his CV on all vehicles present in a company’s parking lot.

While it is not unusual for candidates to highlight the strengths that set them apart from the crowd, Jonathan Swift made sure that his would-be employers come to know why is he a perfect contender for the job of a marketing specialist.

Instead of going for a traditional resume, Swift got flyers printed with his name, photo, and a QR code advertising his LinkedIn profile. After printing the pamphlets from InstantPrintUK, the very company he wanted to apply to, he plastered it on every single vehicle in their parking area to get attention.

The trick worked wonders. He soon became the talk of the office, and was hired as a marketing executive for the company.

Craig Wassell, Marketing Manager at InstantPrintUK, shared a CCTV footage of Swift busy at ‘work’, securing pamphlets with windshield wipers.

“We’ve been well and truly ‘flyered’ by a candidate applying for a job in our marketing team,” the company first wrote on Twitter last week. Impressed by Swift’s ingenuity, they added: “That’s definitely one way to stand out.”

“What better way to stand out than distributing 500 flyers with my face on around the company car park?”, the 24-year-old applicant told YorkshirePost.

We’ve been well and truly ‘flyered’ by a candidate applying for a #job in our marketing team 😂 Every car in the car park is covered in flyers linking to the applicant’s Linkedin profile! That’s definitely one way to stand out 🚗 – Craig, Marketing Manager pic.twitter.com/vVPps8aRyG — instantprint (@instantprintuk) January 17, 2022

Wassell told the local daily that he was alerted by security to take a closer look at what was happening. When it became apparent that the flyers were in fact an application for the role he was hiring for, he invited Swift for an interview.

“Jonathan’s application did more than grab my attention. It showed that he’d researched the brand and that he had the right attitude, creativity and sense of humour to fit the team perfectly,” Wassell told Mirror.

Although he has been receiving all the accolades, Swift did admit it wasn’t his original idea. He said he was inspired by a similar Instantprint employee who got a job in company’s design team after having her photograph printed on the company’s roller banners.