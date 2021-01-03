UK man changes name to Celine Dion after getting ‘way too drunk’

The man doesn't have plans to change his name again as of now. (Source: @thomas.dodd.940, @celinedion/ Facebook)

A British man’s drunken madness has left social media users in splits as he changed his name to iconic singer Celine Dion to mark a new beginning in 2021.

Welcoming the New Year on a bizarre note, a 30-year-old hospitality worker, formerly known as Thomas Dodd, found out that he had legally changed his name when documents confirming his new name arrived at his home. Shocked, he couldn’t remember when and how it happened but blamed “too many vinos” over the festive season for the goof-up.

Sharing images of the deed poll — a legal document that proves the change of name — he wrote, “Tier 4 is the least of my worries – I’ve just got home to some post.”

According to a report by Huff Post, the process to legally change your name in the UK is fairly easy as it could be done simply by filing for deed poll. The document then can be used as evidence of your new title for the purposes of amending your passport, driving licence and other official documents.

“I had been planning to go and see her (Celine Dion) in Vegas but obviously couldn’t due to Covid. So, I’ve become a bit hooked with watching her concerts on YouTube as its the next best thing. I’m a bit obsessed with her and always have been,” the ardent fan of the crooner of ‘My Heart Will Go On’ fame told told Metro.

He said he doesn’t remember why it crossed his mind to change his name to hers as he can’t “really remember the night” but recalled watching the Celine Dion concert of her performing in Vegas.

As he had to pay £89 to officially change name, he is worried how to inform his employers but doesn’t have plans to get the gaffe fixed anytime soon.

“My initial concern was how on earth do I tell the HR department at work that I need to change my email footer!?” he told BirminghamLive

“Now I’m thinking it could be a great way to get backstage,” he joked.

“I’m just praying I don’t get pulled over by the police for anything that could get awkward! More annoyingly I’ve paid for eight extra certificates to prove it and they are £10 each!” he added.

While social media users thought it was one of the most hilarious stories to end 2020, the man said his mother didn’t see any humour in it initially. “I did explain it could be worse and it could’ve been Boris Johnson — we’re just lucky he doesn’t have any live concerts. She’s laughing about it now,” he told Mirror.

His funny ordeal has left netizens in splits online, with many tagging the singer online for her reaction.

