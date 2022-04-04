scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 04, 2022
Must Read

UK man buys a three-bedroom house for a refugee family from Ukraine

Jamie Hughes purchases the 100,000-pounds house for a former hospital staffer and her three children who fled the war-torn country.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 4, 2022 9:06:03 pm
UK man buys a house for Ukrainian family, Wales man purchases three-bedroom house for a refugee family, Russia Ukraine war, acts of kindness Ukraine war, Indian ExpressInitially, Jamie Hughes had thought of annexing a part of his home to house a new family.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, more and more Ukrainian citizens are fleeing their homeland to safer places. In these hard times, many people across the world have extended help to people escaping the war, one of them is Wales resident Jamie Hughes.

Hughes made news when he bought a three-bedroom property in Wrexham to house a Ukrainian family. The property cost him 100,000 pounds.

ALSO READ |The show must go on: Musicians perform inside metro station in Ukraine’s Kharkiv. Watch video

In a Facebook post, Hughes wrote that he was heartbroken after he saw the horrifying visuals of the war. Explaining how he initially thought of housing a new family in a part of his home, he wrote, “Our first thought was to annexe [sic] part of our house to create a private living area for a family.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He later added that an architect advised him that the construction would be cramped and take two to three months. That was when he decided to buy a new property and tried to find out if there were families that he could help.

The BBC reported that Hughes was put in touch with the family of Maria, who used to work in the anaesthetics department at a Ukrainian hospital, by a woman named Renata Fox. Fox had assisted more than 50 refugees with housing issues.

Maria fled Ukraine with her three sons, aged 10, 12 and 14. They are expected to move into the Wrexham house by April 10 if their visa formalities are completed in time.

With help of his friend Julie Simkins, Hughes tried to furnish the house. Simkins appealed to community members on a Facebook page named Wrexham and Ukraine United to volunteer their services to paint the house and build wardrobes and bunk beds in it. 

Hughes and his friend’s selfless efforts have touched many people. 

Julie Simkins received overwhelming support and help from the community members, who are now working to get the house ready for its new residents.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 04: Latest News

Advertisement