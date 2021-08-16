UK man receives 700 birthday cards from strangers for his 101st birthday

For his 101st birthday on August 19, Jack Annall, who stays in a care home in UK’s West Yorkshire, has already received 700 cards from strangers all over the world.

This was after the care home’s staff and manager Vicky Gudgin urged strangers to send birthday cards to Annal as he was despondent on learning that his daughter could not come from Australia to visit him due to Covid-19 protocols, the Metro reported.

Gudgin herself didn’t expect this high response to her request. She said she was overwhelmed to receive 700 cards while hundreds more were in post.

In a royal surprise, Annall also received a card from Queen Elizabeth, the BBC reported.

“I know he was feeling a little bit down about not being able to see his daughter and I thought, What can we do that would lift his spirits?’, so I thought let’s get the community involved. Yeah, to the level that it has been completely incredible,” Gudgin told BBC.

Gudgin had initially just asked the staff and other care homes to send in birthday cards for Annall. But the cards and letters started flooding in after the request was posted on social media.

Annall, who is an ex-RAF officer, is all set to meet the air force, the local mayor and enjoy a brass band concert on his special day, Mirror reported.

“Initially, I wanted to get 101 cards but we’ve already had 700 delivered,” Gudgin told Mirror.

Talking about the cards that the care home is receiving from around the globe, Gudgin also posted on LinkedIn, “Moments like this are the reason I came in to work in health and social care 💕 Always do better, always go the extra mile to make someone’s day, always remember why you love what you do!”