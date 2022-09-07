scorecardresearch
UK job search company mocks Rishi Sunak with cheeky advertisement

Rishi Sunak lost the race to be UK’s next Prime Minister to Liz Truss on Monday.

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak CV Library, Rishi Sunak memes, Rishi Sunak jokes UK Prime Minister race, CV Library advertisement, viral ad campaigns, Indian expressEarlier in July, CV Library took potshots at Boris Johnson after his resignation.

British humour is popular for its sharp takes on current issues. CV-Library, a popular job search website, displayed this legendary British trait on a billboard that featured Rishi Sunak, the UK’s former finance minister.

The advertisement poked fun at Sunak, who lost the race to become prime minister to his party colleague Liz Truss on Monday. Sunak was being seen as a front runner to replace Boris Johnson, the former prime minister who resigned in July.

ALSO READ |‘Future of 10 Downing Street?’: Anand Mahindra shares memes capturing mood for Rishi Sunak’s UK PM bid

In the sarcastic advertisement put up across the country, CV-Library showed a picture of Sunak alongside bold text that said “Didn’t get the job? We’ve got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you.”

The pictures of the timely campaign went viral on social media.

Sharing a picture of the ad, a Twitter user wrote, “Today, CV Library (Recruitment Firm) went round Parliament Square with this reactive digital AD after Rishi Sunak lost the UK PM Race to Liz Truss. I love ittttt 🤣👏🏾”.

Commenting on pictures of the ad, a Twitter user wrote, “good example of moment marketing! :)”. Another person remarked, “Ouch!! The British humour remains as savage as ever!”

This is not the first time that CV-Library has created an ad campaign around political figures. Earlier in July, it took potshots at Johnson after his resignation. “Resigned today? Find a new job that works for you,” the employment website wrote along with a picture of what appeared to be the former Labour leader’s slumped back.

