UK job search company mocks Rishi Sunak with cheeky advertisement

British humour is popular for its sharp takes on current issues. CV-Library, a popular job search website, displayed this legendary British trait on a billboard that featured Rishi Sunak, the UK’s former finance minister.

The advertisement poked fun at Sunak, who lost the race to become prime minister to his party colleague Liz Truss on Monday. Sunak was being seen as a front runner to replace Boris Johnson, the former prime minister who resigned in July.

In the sarcastic advertisement put up across the country, CV-Library showed a picture of Sunak alongside bold text that said “Didn’t get the job? We’ve got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you.”

The pictures of the timely campaign went viral on social media.

Ouch!! The British humour remains as savage as ever! https://t.co/hKUByCynnB — smriti sharma (@Sharma21Smriti) September 7, 2022

Today, CV Library (Recruitment Firm) went round Parliament Square with this reactive digital AD after Rishi Sunak lost the UK PM Race to Liz Truss 🇬🇧 I love ittttt 🤣👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CWYSlfek2O — Blessing | Marketing Babe 👩🏾‍💻 (@_BlessingMarie) September 5, 2022

good example of moment marketing! :) https://t.co/wZtI9T8vpe — Sanjiva Jha (@sanjivajha) September 7, 2022

Curious…

Would the company have taken the permission of Sunak to use his pic in their advt? Do they need to take his permission? — Alpesh Patel (@alpeshtwitting) September 7, 2022

There’s something exciting about a fresh start and a new beginning! There are exciting opportunities waiting for you whenever you’re ready to start your search.https://t.co/KClSbIdzt6 pic.twitter.com/nk6rIDBM8L — CV-Library (@CVLibrary) July 7, 2022

Sharing a picture of the ad, a Twitter user wrote, “Today, CV Library (Recruitment Firm) went round Parliament Square with this reactive digital AD after Rishi Sunak lost the UK PM Race to Liz Truss. I love ittttt 🤣👏🏾”.

Commenting on pictures of the ad, a Twitter user wrote, “good example of moment marketing! :)”. Another person remarked, “Ouch!! The British humour remains as savage as ever!”

This is not the first time that CV-Library has created an ad campaign around political figures. Earlier in July, it took potshots at Johnson after his resignation. “Resigned today? Find a new job that works for you,” the employment website wrote along with a picture of what appeared to be the former Labour leader’s slumped back.