Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
‘Life-changing’: This UK hospital makes facial prosthetics for those affected by disease, trauma

The prosthetics are created through a blend of art, technology and medical science. The prosthetists take moulds from patients, besides sampling the colour and skin tone.

prosthetics for those who lost body parts, prosthetics for cancer patients, facial prosthetics, cancer patients, uk hospital, indian expressIn a clip shared by the BBC on Instagram, healthcare workers at the hospital's Maxillofacial Prosthetics clinic are seen creating the prosthetic
Losing one’s body parts to severe diseases like cancer or traumatic injuries can be an excruciating experience. It affects patients’ confidence to engage with people and impacts their mental health adversely. Bringing relief to several patients, Poole Hospital in the UK has come up with ultra-realistic prosthetics for those who have lost body parts.

In a clip shared by the BBC on Instagram, healthcare workers at the hospital’s Maxillofacial Prosthetics clinic are seen creating the prosthetics. One of the patients, Phillip Sims, who lost his nose to cancer, is heard saying, “I don’t worry about going out anymore – I lead a normal life.” He seems overwhelmed with joy with the addition and adds, “I’m absolutely over the moon with what they can do. I’ve got several noses but this is the winter one.”

Susan Double, who received a magnetic ear, says, “I had the operation and when I first looked in the mirror it was amazing. Because I had been all that time without one and then suddenly there was one.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

“‘Lives broken by trauma and disease are put back together’@BBCBreakfast spoke to our maxillofacial prosthetics team at Poole Hospital this morning about their life-changing work. We are so proud of our colleagues. Well done, #TeamUHD.#WeAreTheNHS,” read the hospital’s tweet.

The prosthetics are created through a blend of art, technology and medical science. Made from synthetic materials, the new anatomy parts are created with utmost care and caution. The prosthetists take moulds from patients, besides sampling the colour and skin tone.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 11:58 IST
