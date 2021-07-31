UK hospice care facility throws surprise birthday party for 88-yr-old woman, video melts hearts online

People on social media loved the idea of a surprise birthday party for an elderly patient.

A touching video of a hospice care centre in the UK throwing a surprise birthday party for a bedridden patient is winning hearts online.

St Richard’s Hospice in Worcestershire, UK made the arrangements for one of its patients, identified as Roz, who turned 88. As the elderly patient was bedridden, the staff brought her bed out near the facility’s garden where a singer performed some soulful numbers to entertain the woman.

Dressed in a Belle-like yellow gown, the singer named Nicole from Doorstep Princesses visited the hospice facility to make the day special for the woman and her family.

Watch the sweet moment here:

Apart from the singing performance, the in-house catering team also baked a cake for the birthday girl.

“It is always our privilege to help make time spent at St Richard’s as personal and special to our patients as possible,” the care centre wrote online while sharing the touching video.

Hospice care focuses on looking after terminally ill patients. According to Mayo Clinic, “[Hospice care] services are provided by a team of health care professionals who maximize comfort for a person who is terminally ill by reducing pain and addressing physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs.”

The video moved many online, who thanked the care centre for bringing joy to terminally ill patients. While many praised the singer for trying to uplift the patient’s mood through her powerful performance, others said they now feel inspired to make similar arrangements for their loved ones who are ill.