UK gold medalist Tom Daley knits while watching Olympic springboard final, see viral photo

A week after Great Britain diver Tom Daley won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games, he was spotted knitting in the stands while watching the women’s 3m springboard diving final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday.

Social media was awash with images of the 27-year-old busy with needles and purple wool in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The photo of Daley wearing his Team GB kit along with a mask while knitting merrily has gone viral on social media. “Oh, this? Just Olympic champ@TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving,” tweeted the official account of the Olympics while sharing the picture.

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. 🧶 pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j — Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

The photograph was also shared by the official account of Team GB — Great Britain and Northern Ireland Olympic Team. “Nothing to see here – just @TomDaley1994having a knit at the diving,” they tweeted.

Nothing to see here – just @TomDaley1994 having a knit at the diving 🧶#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/TzDETYW28a — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 1, 2021

Daley, who recently won a gold medal in the men’s 10-meter platform event alongside Matty Lee at Tokyo Games, said that knitting was his “secret weapon”, a BBC report stated.

Earlier, the 27-year-old had also shared a video on his Instagram page featuring a little pouch he had knitted for his gold medal.

“Learning to knit and crochet has helped me so much through these Olympics and we won Gold yesterday. I made a little medal case too! 🇬🇧🇯🇵 YAY!” Daley wrote. The post showed the pouch that had UK’s national flag emblazoned on one side and the Japanese flag on the other. Daley’s page @madewithlovebytomdaley, which is dedicated to knitting and crocheting, has over 3 lakh followers.

Daley’s viral picture has prompted an avalanche of reactions on social media, leaving many impressed with his skills. Some also wrote that knitting helps them stay calm during stress and were able to relate with the young diver.

All the best people knit whilst watching 😍 pic.twitter.com/bI72bndFFP — Dawn MA NPQSL 💙✖➗➕➖ (@mrsdenyer) August 1, 2021

Haute couture 😂 — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) August 2, 2021

Knitting is one way of relieving stress . Well done Tom keep it up! — 💙Trisha (@Trish78241878) August 1, 2021

It’s a great relaxation – these days it’s called Mindfulness. Probably helps him stay focused & relaxed while waiting for his event. — Vivienne 💉 (@vivchook) August 1, 2021

Must be calming for him, I know it is for me… — Relocated Midwesterner (@LauraSedorPhoto) August 1, 2021