UK gold medalist Tom Daley knits while watching Olympic springboard final, see viral photo

Monday, August 02, 2021
The photo of Olympian Tom Daley wearing his Team Great Britain kit along with a mask while knitting merrily has gone viral on social media.

Updated: August 2, 2021 3:03:16 pm
A week after Great Britain diver Tom Daley won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games, he was spotted knitting in the stands while watching the women’s 3m springboard diving final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday.

Social media was awash with images of the 27-year-old busy with needles and purple wool in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The photo of Daley wearing his Team GB kit along with a mask while knitting merrily has gone viral on social media. “Oh, this? Just Olympic champ@TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving,” tweeted the official account of the Olympics while sharing the picture.

The photograph was also shared by the official account of Team GB — Great Britain and Northern Ireland Olympic Team. “Nothing to see here – just @TomDaley1994having a knit at the diving,” they tweeted.

Daley, who recently won a gold medal in the men’s 10-meter platform event alongside Matty Lee at Tokyo Games, said that knitting was his “secret weapon”, a BBC report stated.

Earlier, the 27-year-old had also shared a video on his Instagram page featuring a little pouch he had knitted for his gold medal.

“Learning to knit and crochet has helped me so much through these Olympics and we won Gold yesterday. I made a little medal case too! 🇬🇧🇯🇵 YAY!” Daley wrote. The post showed the pouch that had UK’s national flag emblazoned on one side and the Japanese flag on the other. Daley’s page @madewithlovebytomdaley, which is dedicated to knitting and crocheting, has over 3 lakh followers.

Daley’s viral picture has prompted an avalanche of reactions on social media, leaving many impressed with his skills. Some also wrote that knitting helps them stay calm during stress and were able to relate with the young diver.

