‘He runs on carrots’: UK man rides horse to gas station, mocks car owners lined up to stock fuel

For almost a week, the United Kingdom has been grappling with fuel crisis, as gas stations have been facing a severe shortage. Meanwhile, as drivers lined up to fill their tanks, a man took social media by storm by turning up at a gas station riding a horse!

People in Britain have been panic-buying fuels that left pumps dry across major cities, after oil companies warned they did not have enough tanker drivers to move petrol and diesel from refineries to filling stations.

Mocking car owners queuing up outside petrol pump, a TikTok user, Gus Lee-Dolphin, went old school hitting the streets in Thames Ditton, Surrey with his four-legged mode of transport. He marched alongside drivers waiting in their cars, poking fun at them singing, “I’m on a horse, I don’t need petrol because he runs on carrots. He runs on carrots, he runs on carrots, I don’t need petrol because I’m on a horse.”

His antics soon went viral on the platform amassing millions of views, leaving social media commenters in splits, who came up with witty wordplays to join in the fun.

Although it may seem the man was pro at riding, he later took to Instagram to share that it was the first time that rode a horse.

While one quipped, “literal horsepower”, another lauded him saying: “You can’t beat this!”

In fact, it wasn’t even the first time he trolled the panic-buying car owners. Earlier this week, he pulled a similar prank, only difference was he used a motorcycle singing a similar song as he entered a pump station.

To deal with the situation, UK announced that British soldiers will start driving tankers to replenish empty pumps. Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said 150 soldiers had been mobilised and would be driving tankers within a few days to improve the situation. The government on Sunday announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers.

Major fuel firms, including BP, Shell and Esso, said in a joint statement that they expected demand for gas to “return to its normal levels in the coming days.” In a statement they added: “We would encourage people to buy fuel as they usually would.”