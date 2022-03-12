UK family seeks damage claim after dog floods kitchen; insurance firm says not a new incident

A pet dog that learnt how to use a tap left its owners astounded in the UK. The family came home to a flooded kitchen, and the security camera showed Whiskey, a Labrador-Great Dane mix, standing on its hind legs to work the tap.

Whiskey’s family suffered damages worth £4,000 and had to claim insurance, as per The Daily Mail.

However, for the insurance company, Aviva, dog-related claims were not new. Aviva was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail that dog-related claims can cost on average £1,100 each in the UK.

Citing Aviv, The Daily Mail reported another such unusual claim, where a dog got excited after watching another dog on television and jumped over the screen.

Sarah Poulter, external communications manager at Aviva, was quoted as saying by Sky News: “I’m a dog-owner myself and am used to seeing the odd pup-related incident — but thankfully nothing quite on the same scale as those experienced by some of our customers.”

“Whiskey is clearly a talented dog – although no doubt his owners weren’t quite so impressed when they first saw the mess he had made! Thankfully we were able to put things right. It just goes to show that Whiskey and water don’t always mix,” she added.