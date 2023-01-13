‘Most adorable engagement story’: UK couple proposes to each other at same time during holiday

In something straight out of a romantic film, a couple in the UK proposed to each other at the same time with rings. The couple even wore matching hats during the proposal that was captured by a stranger while they were on holiday in Latvia.

If this doesn’t sound like the plot of a film, there’s more. Bee Nichols and James Kavanagh even went to primary school together near Hemel Hempstead town in Hertfordshire. They met again by chance during the lockdown when they started running together.

Nichols, a 29-year-old plant scientist who now lives in Norwich, had not seen Kavanagh for years until she returned to her home village to live with her parents in 2020, the BBC reported. Kavanagh, a PhD student who uses they/them pronouns, had also returned to his family home and met Nichols at a local running club during the easing of lockdown restrictions.

On a trip to Latvia, the couple decided to propose to each other. Nichols went down on one knee, not realising Kavanagh was planning to do the same, that day. Their photos were captured by a stranger. Posting on Twitter, Nichols wrote, “I don’t know much about soulmates, but we had the same idea and wore matching hats.” “Shout out to Arturs, a complete stranger with a really good camera who happened to capture this,” she said in another tweet.

I don’t know much about soulmates, but we had the same idea and wore matching hats. pic.twitter.com/tE1rCffZhH — Dr Bee Nichols 🌱 (@smileyplantlady) January 3, 2023

Nichols’s tweet has amassed more than 1.24 lakh likes and prompted an outpouring of love from netizens.

“Haha this appeared on my feed even though I wasn’t following you before! Congratulations to you both, amazing news!” commented a user. “Congratulations! That is genuinely the most adorable engagement story I have ever seen,” said another.