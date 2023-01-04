scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Around the world in 180 days! UK couple pedals 18,000 miles on tandem bike, sets record

Battling a range of challenges, Stevie Massey and his wife Laura Massey-Pugh travelled through 21 countries and beat the previous record by 83 days.

couple travels across world in tandem bike, travel, around the world in tandem bike, indian expressThey pedalled the tandem bike through Australia, Canada, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Georgia, New Zealand, Hungary, Czechia, Austria, Romania, Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria.

A British couple has broken the world record and became the fastest cyclists to circumnavigate the world on a tandem bike. Traversing through the rough terrain in India, avoiding heavy snowfall in Canada, and tackling visa issues in Georgia, the couple reached their final destination in Berlin, Germany, battling a range of challenges. The husband, Stevie Massey, and wife Laura Massey-Pugh have seen it all during the 180 days, a CNN report said.

“It was dark. It was also snowing. They [their friends and family] were absolutely frozen, but they still got their banners out and everything,” Laura Massey-Pugh told CNN.

“So it wasn’t quite how we’d envisioned it, where we’d arrived in a blaze of glory — it was more of an absolute battle right to the end. But I think that’s just made us even more proud of our achievements,” Pugh added.

The couple set out on June 5 to cover 18,000 miles through 21 countries and beat the previous record by 83 days. They pedalled the tandem bike through Australia, Canada, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Georgia, New Zealand, Hungary, Czechia, Austria, Romania, Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria.

A BBC report said that their feat needs to be officially verified by the Guinness World Records (GWR). As per GWR, there is no record of a couple to finish the gruelling task. A female pair of tandem riders achieved the record in 263 days while a male pair completed it in 281 days.

Laura, a surgeon, was quoted as saying by Derbyshire Times, “The whole trip has been tough. The relentless nature of getting up, riding 100 miles or more every day, eating and sleeping was tough. We didn’t get to sightsee at all. We made a really big effort to have a positive mindset and support each other and break it down a day at a time.”

“Stevie had a tougher job on the bike handling the weight of our kit and steering whilst I did the admin and planning, so I tried to let him have more rest in the evenings. India was very challenging culturally and some of the roads were very bad. We also had to tackle sickness and monsoon weather,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

The couple went on a tandem bike ride as part of their first date and their relationship was nurtured later. They had first met in 2015 at a beer festival.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 18:34 IST
Next Story

Who is Deven Bharti, appointed as the first special police commissioner of Mumbai?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close