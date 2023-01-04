Around the world in 180 days! UK couple pedals 18,000 miles on tandem bike, sets record

A British couple has broken the world record and became the fastest cyclists to circumnavigate the world on a tandem bike. Traversing through the rough terrain in India, avoiding heavy snowfall in Canada, and tackling visa issues in Georgia, the couple reached their final destination in Berlin, Germany, battling a range of challenges. The husband, Stevie Massey, and wife Laura Massey-Pugh have seen it all during the 180 days, a CNN report said.

“It was dark. It was also snowing. They [their friends and family] were absolutely frozen, but they still got their banners out and everything,” Laura Massey-Pugh told CNN.

“So it wasn’t quite how we’d envisioned it, where we’d arrived in a blaze of glory — it was more of an absolute battle right to the end. But I think that’s just made us even more proud of our achievements,” Pugh added.

The couple set out on June 5 to cover 18,000 miles through 21 countries and beat the previous record by 83 days. They pedalled the tandem bike through Australia, Canada, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Georgia, New Zealand, Hungary, Czechia, Austria, Romania, Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria.

A BBC report said that their feat needs to be officially verified by the Guinness World Records (GWR). As per GWR, there is no record of a couple to finish the gruelling task. A female pair of tandem riders achieved the record in 263 days while a male pair completed it in 281 days.

Laura, a surgeon, was quoted as saying by Derbyshire Times, “The whole trip has been tough. The relentless nature of getting up, riding 100 miles or more every day, eating and sleeping was tough. We didn’t get to sightsee at all. We made a really big effort to have a positive mindset and support each other and break it down a day at a time.”

“Stevie had a tougher job on the bike handling the weight of our kit and steering whilst I did the admin and planning, so I tried to let him have more rest in the evenings. India was very challenging culturally and some of the roads were very bad. We also had to tackle sickness and monsoon weather,” she added.

The couple went on a tandem bike ride as part of their first date and their relationship was nurtured later. They had first met in 2015 at a beer festival.