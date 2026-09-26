‘Best day of my life’: UK man surprises ‘shark-lover’ girlfriend with an underwater proposal

Love took an unexpected underwater turn for a British couple who got engaged while diving with sharks at Skegness Aquarium in Lincolnshire.
James Walsh from Wendover in Buckinghamshire had planned the proposal for his girlfriend Paige Cook, a self-confessed shark lover. He eventually decided that the aquarium would be the perfect setting, popping the question on September 10 during a shark-diving experience.
“Sharks are her favourite animal. I knew that’s where I wanted to do it,” Walsh told BBC Radio Lincolnshire. “I thought, surrounded by her favourite animal, it would be a unique experience.”
Walsh contacted the aquarium ahead of the experience and explained his plan. The staff helped him pull it off by arranging a special sign that he could use during the proposal.
When the time came, the couple were briefly separated from the rest of the group so Walsh could make the proposal without giving away the surprise.
“They separated us from the rest of the group, and then a man snuck round with the sign,” he said.
Both wearing wetsuits and scuba equipment, Walsh and Cook knelt underwater as he held up the sign asking: “Will you marry me?”
Cook appeared stunned by the surprise, placing a hand over her scuba mask as she took in what was happening. She eventually responded with an “OK” hand gesture, signalling yes, before the couple embraced underwater.
“Congratulations to Paige and James who got engaged in our tank today!” Skegness Aquarium wrote in a social media post, sharing a picture of the newly engaged couple.
For Cook, the proposal came on a day she had already been looking forward to. She said she was “completely in shock” and even forgot she was underwater inside a shark tank.
“This [was] the best day of my life. I’ve always wanted to go scuba diving and swimming with sharks. Then [the proposal] happened and I completely forgot I was in a tank!” said Cook.
Jamie Elvidge of Skegness Aquarium said the experience itself was already packed with excitement, but Walsh’s proposal made it even more memorable.
“It’s an adrenaline-fuelled experience anyway, and then when you add the extra excitement of this you feel like you’re there and part of it,” he said, adding: “It is a really unique way of popping the big question.”