‘Best day of my life’: UK man surprises ‘shark-lover’ girlfriend with an underwater proposal

Walsh contacted the aquarium ahead of the experience and explained his plan.

Love took an unexpected underwater turn for a British couple who got engaged while diving with sharks at Skegness Aquarium in Lincolnshire.

James Walsh from Wendover in Buckinghamshire had planned the proposal for his girlfriend Paige Cook, a self-confessed shark lover. He eventually decided that the aquarium would be the perfect setting, popping the question on September 10 during a shark-diving experience.

“Sharks are her favourite animal. I knew that’s where I wanted to do it,” Walsh told BBC Radio Lincolnshire. “I thought, surrounded by her favourite animal, it would be a unique experience.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Walsh contacted the aquarium ahead of the experience and explained his plan. The staff helped him pull it off by arranging a special sign that he could use during the proposal.