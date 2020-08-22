‘Irony’: UK cop had to call firefighter after getting stuck in own handcuffs during demo

The officer failed to release himself from the handcuffs and firefighters had to intervene to set him free. (@CoreNorpol/ Twitter)

A British policeman got stuck in his own handcuffs and was forced he had to call a firefighter who had to cut out the device to set him free. The news garnered a lot of attention online with people dubbing it ‘ironic’.

The incident happened recently when the Northamptonshire Police officer was showing new recruits how to use hinged handcuffs. The demonstration, however, didn’t quite go according to the plan and he had to get fire services involved. He later clarified he was handcuffed by a trainee police officer.

Core training sergeant Scott Renwick shared the photo of the handcuffs on social media and related about the tricky situation he found himself in, much to the amusement of friends and colleagues. “Well that wasn’t a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!!” he said.

The incident happened around 10 am and the Northants Fire and Rescue Service, which answered the distress call. tweeted: “Police Officer released from handcuffs after they had failed, used pedal cutters to release #Mereway.”

The force’s chief constable Nick Adderley joked he “would rather have chewed my arm off than call the fire service”.

I would rather have chewed my arm off than call the Fire Service 😂😂. https://t.co/64V4UJVOmz — Nick Adderley (@NorthantsChief) August 19, 2020

After the photo started doing the rounds, many joked that he incident carried a “cake fine” and would probably result in a “career-long nickname”. Taking it sportingly, he replied to the fire service saying: “IT WAS MEEE. I NEED A CAKE FACTORY.”

Colleagues saw the funny side, with Danielle W commenting, “Hope you are not too traumatised and received a trauma teddy for being so brave!” Another suggested he was “testing” the firefighters’ response time.

“If I put a smile on a single face during these difficult times my job is done,” he said in response.

