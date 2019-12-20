How people are reacting to new sloping toilets that reduce how much time you sit on it

Many thought it was bad for people with many health complications like IBS and Crohns diseas. Many thought it was bad for people with many health complications like IBS and Crohns diseas.

A British company’s ‘solution’ to prevent people from spending too much time on the toilet—a sloping toilet—has gone viral, but has also come in for backlash on social media.

UK’s Standard Toilet received a patent for a toilet seat that is at a 13-degree slant, that makes it difficult for people to sit on it for more than five minutes. However, as the images of the design were shared online, it got a lot of attention online, most of which was criticism.

The creator of the toilet Mahabir Gill spoke to Wired about the unusual invention, saying the design was inspired by constantly finding co-workers asleep in the toilet. Gill designed the toilets that he claims are perfect for offices, shopping malls and public spaces.

BREAKING NEWS: Say goodbye to comfort breaks! New downward-tilting toilets are designed to become unbearable to sit on after five minutes. They say the main benefit is to employees in improved employee productivity. pic.twitter.com/lfDbeXJdCX — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) December 17, 2019

In a press release, the company said,”It is estimated that in the United Kingdom alone, extended employee breaks costs industry and commerce an estimated £4 billion per annum. With the advent of flexible zero hour contracts it is easy to see why our StandardToilet can be an asset to a business.”

The company argued that it comes with health benefits. “Increased comfort through promoting the engagement of upper leg muscles, including Rectus Femorus, Vestus Lateralis, Vastus Medialus, and lower leg muscles, namely Gastrocnemius & Soleus. This also helps in reduction of musculoskeletan disorder,” the company’s website said.

However, people on social media responded saying that they couldn’t care less about the health benefits. The Twitter handle for the ailment Crohn’s & Colitis UK slammed the company for toilet-shaming people. Others mocked the company.

Here are some reactions:

Making having a poo more uncomfortable targets people living with conditions like #Crohns or #Colitis, who may need additional time to use a toilet. This is discrimination, plain and simple. #NotEveryDisabilityIsVisible #PooTaboo — Crohn’s & Colitis UK (@CrohnsColitisUK) December 18, 2019

Is that one of those sloping toilets you’re sitting on? https://t.co/ZNqLMRLdSx — I wanna be sedated (@The_Squibb) December 19, 2019

I hope they installed one of those downward sloping toilets in the White House. At least then he’ll be forced to rage tweet from somewhere else — Toby Harp (@harp_ta) December 18, 2019

Surely the raise in productivity will correspond with a raise in wages right? Ahahaha just kidding you just hate working people. — ᚦᚩᚱᚣ ᚧᚣ ᚾᚪᚱᚹᚪᛚ (@WhaleHorned) December 17, 2019

The British Toilet Association reportedly approved of the design in November and the unit is on sale at prices between £150 and £500.

