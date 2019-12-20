Follow Us:
How people are reacting to new sloping toilets that reduce how much time you sit on it

UK's Standard Toilet received a patent for a toilet seat that is at a 13-degree angle, that makes it difficult for people to sit on it for more than five minutes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 20, 2019 5:36:32 pm
Many thought it was bad for people with many health complications like IBS and Crohns diseas.

A British company’s ‘solution’ to prevent people from spending too much time on the toilet—a sloping toilet—has gone viral, but has also come in for backlash on social media.

UK’s Standard Toilet received a patent for a toilet seat that is at a 13-degree slant, that makes it difficult for people to sit on it for more than five minutes. However, as the images of the design were shared online, it got a lot of attention online, most of which was criticism.

The creator of the toilet Mahabir Gill spoke to Wired about the unusual invention, saying the design was inspired by constantly finding co-workers asleep in the toilet. Gill designed the toilets that he claims are perfect for offices, shopping malls and public spaces.

In a press release, the company said,”It is estimated that in the United Kingdom alone, extended employee breaks costs industry and commerce an estimated £4 billion per annum. With the advent of flexible zero hour contracts it is easy to see why our StandardToilet can be an asset to a business.”

The company argued that it comes with health benefits. “Increased comfort through promoting the engagement of upper leg muscles, including Rectus Femorus, Vestus Lateralis, Vastus Medialus, and lower leg muscles, namely Gastrocnemius & Soleus. This also helps in reduction of musculoskeletan disorder,” the company’s website said.

However, people on social media responded saying that they couldn’t care less about the health benefits. The Twitter handle for the ailment Crohn’s & Colitis UK slammed the company for toilet-shaming people. Others mocked the company.

Here are some reactions:

The British Toilet Association reportedly approved of the design in November and the unit is on sale at prices between £150 and £500.

