Monday, Oct 17, 2022

‘Manners don’t cost a thing’: UK café rewards courteous customers

Chaii Stop has gone viral for its menu as per which 'Hello, Desi Chai Please' costs you £1.90 while 'Desi Chai' costs you £3.10 more.

UK cafe charges customers based on courtesy, kindness, placing order, Chai, Chaii Stop, UK, menu, viral, trendingThe Chaii Stop serves tea, breakfast, doughnuts, street food and desserts, according to its Instagram bio.

Being polite goes a long way and you come across as someone pleasant when you talk kindly with strangers. Good etiquette is also expected of customers at cafés or restaurants. To promote a more polite and courteous way of talking, a café in the UK has come up with an innovative idea. Chaii Stop, the café, has gone viral for its menu offering different prices depending on how courteous a customer is while placing an order.

The café explained on a chalkboard that if someone orders “Desi Chai”, they will be charged £5 and if they say “Desi Chai Please”, they will have to pay only £3. However, if they say “Hello, Desi Chai Please,” they will be asked to pay only £1.90. A photo of the menu and pricing written on the chalkboard was posted on Instagram and netizens loved it.

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chaii Stop™️ (@chaiistop_)

“Being polite definitely goes a long way,” they captioned the photo. Posted six days ago, the photo has received more than 360 likes.

“This is brilliant,” commented an Instagram user. “Manners don’t cost a thing! Love this!” wrote another. A third said, “Great initiative.”

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 06:47:15 pm
