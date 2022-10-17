‘Manners don’t cost a thing’: UK café rewards courteous customers

Being polite goes a long way and you come across as someone pleasant when you talk kindly with strangers. Good etiquette is also expected of customers at cafés or restaurants. To promote a more polite and courteous way of talking, a café in the UK has come up with an innovative idea. Chaii Stop, the café, has gone viral for its menu offering different prices depending on how courteous a customer is while placing an order.

The café explained on a chalkboard that if someone orders “Desi Chai”, they will be charged £5 and if they say “Desi Chai Please”, they will have to pay only £3. However, if they say “Hello, Desi Chai Please,” they will be asked to pay only £1.90. A photo of the menu and pricing written on the chalkboard was posted on Instagram and netizens loved it.

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaii Stop™️ (@chaiistop_)

“Being polite definitely goes a long way,” they captioned the photo. Posted six days ago, the photo has received more than 360 likes.

“This is brilliant,” commented an Instagram user. “Manners don’t cost a thing! Love this!” wrote another. A third said, “Great initiative.”

The Chaii Stop serves tea, breakfast, doughnuts, street food and desserts, according to its Instagram bio.