Tuesday, March 03, 2020
UK boy bullied for reading too many books gets support from internet and authors

Not only his followers increased drastically in a few days reaching 300,000 milestone, he was encouraged by many prominent authors online, who even sent signed copies of their books.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 3, 2020 7:14:45 pm
school boy bullied, book lover boy bullied, cal book account, callum book bullied, viral news, indian express From Harry Potter series to Pride and Prejudice, he has been reviewing books both new and classics books.

A high schooler in the United Kingdom, who was called a ‘sad weirdo’ and bullied by his classmates for being a book lover, has received support from a lot of people on social media, including authors like Neil Gaiman.

Callum Manning was bullied at his new school for being an avid reader and the Instagram handle he used to share his thoughts and reviews of books he had read was trolled. The 13-year-old was mocked about his Instagram page called ‘Cals_book_account’ on a group chat and he was reportedly added to the chat to humiliate him further.

It was his elder sister Ellis Landreth who called out the bullying in a post on social media:

Support poured in from across the world and Manning saw his follower count jump to 300,000, and he received encouragement from many prominent authors online. British books retail store Waterstones offered free books.

Author Neil Gaiman was among those who replied to the tweet. “I think the love from all around the world has probably let him know he isn’t alone. But all the interesting people I know were once considered weird kids with books. Including me,” he wrote. Author Matt Haig sent many signed books to the teenager.

Here are some of the replies to the tweet about the boy:

“All I was expecting was a few of my followers to show him some encouragement and support, and that he wasn’t ‘weird’ or ‘sad’ for preferring to read,” Landreth told CNN, adding she didn’t expect her tweet to go viral or get overwhelming response. She also said that those bullying her brother were “all super jealous” of him now.

Talking to BBC, the teenager’s mother Carla Landreth said that her son was “devastated” by the bullying but the responses lifted his spirits. “It has made him feel so good, and sends out a really strong, anti-bullying message – a case of who’s getting the last laugh now,” she told BBC.

 

Social media, while permitting bullying, has sometimes also been effective in highlighting and combating it. Last month nine-year-old Australian Quaden Bayles, who was bullied in school over his height, received overwhelming support from everyone including actors and sports personalities.

