UK bookstore displays Prince Harry memoir ‘Spare’ next to novel ‘How to Kill Your Family’

Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir ‘Spare’ is generating a lot of buzz for his scathing remarks and incendiary accusations against the royal family. In a sly dig, a bookstore in UK shared a photo of the memoir being displayed in the window next to a novel titled ‘How to Kill Your Family’ and it is going viral.

Bert’s Books, an Indie bookshop based in Swindon, England, shared a photo of their window displaying Prince Harry’s memoir that has him on the cover next to the author Bella Mackie’s debut novel ‘How to Kill Your Family’, which has been described as “darkly humorous”.

The story follows protagonist Grace Bernard as she discovers her absentee millionaire father rejected her dying mother’s plea for help and so she vows revenge and sets about to kill every member of his family. “Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one,” Bert’s Books tweeted.

Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one pic.twitter.com/uOFbiPdMaW — Bert’s Books (@bertsbooks) January 10, 2023

Posted Tuesday, the tweet has amassed more than 19,000 likes and over 2,200 retweets.

“I would love to support this kind of brilliant marketing. Do you ship to the US?” a user asked. The bookstore responded, “We do! We ship all over the world, apart from the EU, because boy, the paperwork is a headache and a half.” When a user asked if the memoir was “signed”, Bert’s Books replied, “Not by him, but I can sign it if you like.”

In another tweet, the bookstore mentioned that the novel ‘How to Kill Your Family’ was the bestselling book in the shop in 2022.

The explosive memoir by Prince Harry, 38, ghost-written by J R Moehringer, details incendiary accusations and reveals a number of private confrontations between him and other senior royals. The book details his split from the royal family in 2020 and also contains the most explosive claim that Prince William, his older brother, attacked him once during an argument over Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.