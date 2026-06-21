UK activist faces probe after leading river cleanup that removed 200 bags of trash

The Environment Agency has opened an investigation into the project (Photo: @Dexerto/X)

A British environmentalist who led a large volunteer effort to restore a polluted river in East London is under investigation and could face legal consequences for carrying out the work without official permits.

Paul Powlesland, a 40-year-old barrister specialising in environmental and planning law, organised a 10-day community cleanup project along the Aldersbrook, a tributary of the River Roding in Barking, East London.

Powlesland wrote that volunteers restored around 250 metres of the brook, roughly one-third of its total length, by removing years of accumulated waste and pollution.

“With 10 days of intense effort by dedicated volunteers, the River Roding Trust managed to clean up and restore 250 metres of the Aldersbrook,” Powlesland wrote in a post on X. He also shared before-and-after photos for the site.