‘These kids are so entertaining’: Ugandan children groove to ‘Soni De Nakhre’. Watch

Bollywood film songs are popular all over the world and more so on social media where there are countless videos of foreigners dancing to them. It is delightful to watch videos of people not familiar with the language shaking a leg or lip-syncing to Hindi songs. It makes you realise the power of music in bringing people together as dance and music are pretty universal.

Like this video of a group of African kids who danced to the popular ‘Soni De Nakhre’ from the 2007-film Partner. The kids from Uganda belong to an NGO called Triplets Ghetto Kids. The NGO uses music, dance and drama to help disadvantaged, street children and orphans to help them achieve their basic needs, their Instagram bio says.

The group of boys and girls, wearing school uniforms, perform some original and quirky dance moves to the song that was picturised on Salman Khan, Govinda and Katrina Kaif. A little girl in the group steals the show at the end.

Watch the video below:

Posted on November 1, the video has amassed more than 5.1 million views.

“These kids are just so entertaining,” commented an Instagram user. “Love from India,” said another. “That little girl at the end,” posted a third along with a fire emoticon.

Earlier, children from another Ugandan NGO called Masaka Kids Africana entertained netizens with their incredible dancing and lip-syncing skills. The Masaka Kids Africana is composed of African children aged 2 and above. They comprise kids who have lost one or both parents through war, famine or disease, the NGO’s website says.