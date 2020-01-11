Follow Us:
‘Mother of innovation’: Ugandan authorities nab woman trying to smuggle cosmetics inside dummy child

A woman in Uganda was caught after she tried to smuggle banned cosmetics inside a child dummy. The woman was nabbed by the authorities as she was crossing the River Rubiiha in the Western part of Mpondwe.

Woman smuggled illegal cosmetics inside a fake child, Woman smuggled banned cosmetics inside child's clothing, Woman smuggled banned cosmetics, Smuggling, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Trending, Indian Express news The woman had carefully concealed the illegal cosmetics inside the dummy of a child and was carrying it around her back when she was nabbed by the authorities.

A woman in Uganda went beyond her ways to smuggle banned cosmetics and hid them inside a dummy baby behind her back. However, all her efforts went in vain as she was nabbed while crossing the river Rubiiha in the Western part of Mpondwe. According to reports, the woman was trying to cross over to the neighbuoring state of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

As per Uganda Revenue Authority, the woman carefully concealed banned cosmetics from DRC and was carrying it behind her back, as if she was carrying a child. Ugandan authorities claimed that it was a common modus operandi for smuggling. With unauthorised crossing points along the border, the authorities admitted they were having a hard time tracking down smuggling gangs.

Netizens who came across the Twitter post by the Uganda Revenue Authority appreciated her creativity. Some of them also appreciated the Ugandan authorities for their prompt action to track her down. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

