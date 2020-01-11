‘Mother of innovation’: Ugandan authorities nab woman trying to smuggle cosmetics inside dummy child

The woman had carefully concealed the illegal cosmetics inside the dummy of a child and was carrying it around her back when she was nabbed by the authorities. The woman had carefully concealed the illegal cosmetics inside the dummy of a child and was carrying it around her back when she was nabbed by the authorities.

A woman in Uganda went beyond her ways to smuggle banned cosmetics and hid them inside a dummy baby behind her back. However, all her efforts went in vain as she was nabbed while crossing the river Rubiiha in the Western part of Mpondwe. According to reports, the woman was trying to cross over to the neighbuoring state of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

On face value, it’s a mother carrying a child on her back. In reality,it’s a smuggler bringing in carefully concealed banned cosmetics from DRC. Intel had been gathered about this smuggling mode.Mpondwe enforcement nabbed her as she crossed via a shallow point of River Rubiiha. pic.twitter.com/I3gQVO6e4k — Uganda Revenue Authority (@URAuganda) January 8, 2020

As per Uganda Revenue Authority, the woman carefully concealed banned cosmetics from DRC and was carrying it behind her back, as if she was carrying a child. Ugandan authorities claimed that it was a common modus operandi for smuggling. With unauthorised crossing points along the border, the authorities admitted they were having a hard time tracking down smuggling gangs.

