‘Rafael or Aliens?’: Netizens take guesses after Pakistan pilot claims he saw UFO

Though it was not confirmed as to what it is netizens who were intrigued, came with speculations and even hilarious memes and jokes on it.

Netizens took to social media to speculate after a pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) claimed to have spotted an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) during a domestic flight on January 23.

According to Geo News, a Pakistani television news channel, the pilot spotted the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, while operating a regular flight to Lahore from Karachi.

The pilot captured the UFO on his phone and the video of it is now making rounds on the internet.

Pakistan Airline pilots spotted and filmed A shiny #UFO. Crew of flight pk304 recorded the video while flying between Multan and Sahiwal. Spokesperson for the Airline has confirmed the incident, “at this time we don’t know what the object was”. authorities investigating. pic.twitter.com/Lotbkw2vCi — Ather Kazmi (@2Kazmi) January 27, 2021

Though the object in the video remains unverified, intrigued netizens came up with speculations and even hilarious memes and jokes. Take a look here:

Image of ufo spotted in pakistan in 1080p ultra 4k pic.twitter.com/6pvJCjcnW1 — UTkarsh (@Utk7777777) January 27, 2021

They have finally arrived to sort this mess out — StevenageTico (@stevenage_tico) January 27, 2021

I think they don’t know the name of Rafale..! — Vinnesha vinnu (@vinnesha) January 27, 2021

FYI Pakistani Pilot, Its Rafel 😂 — Raj (@HumHayRaj) January 27, 2021

Tesla ka cardboard version hoga!! 😂😂 — shalina (: (@I_Shalina) January 27, 2021

PIA pilots spoted and recorded UFO above their plane in Karachi…Jadu Agia Pakistan 😂 pic.twitter.com/LTSfYv0pFN — Sharyar Dhawla (@SakhtLonda000) January 27, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight,” the pilot told Geo News. He added that the object he captured could have been a “space station” or an “artificial planet”.

PIA spokesperson confirmed that the pilot spotted the UFO at around 4 pm on Saturday and that the sighting was immediately reported back to the control room.

