Thursday, January 28, 2021
‘Rafael or Aliens?’: Netizens take guesses after Pakistan pilot claims he saw UFO

The pilot spotted the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, while operating a regular flight to Lahore from Karachi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 28, 2021 12:27:22 pm
UFO, Pakistan, UFO in Pakistan skies, Pilot pots UFO, UFO in Pakistan memes, UFO memes, UFO Twitter reactions, Trending news, Pakistan news, Indian Express news.Though it was not confirmed as to what it is netizens who were intrigued, came with speculations and even hilarious memes and jokes on it.

Netizens took to social media to speculate after a pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) claimed to have spotted an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) during a domestic flight on January 23.

According to Geo News, a Pakistani television news channel, the pilot spotted the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, while operating a regular flight to Lahore from Karachi.

The pilot captured the UFO on his phone and the video of it is now making rounds on the internet.

Though the object in the video remains unverified, intrigued netizens came up with speculations and even hilarious memes and jokes. Take a look here:

“The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight,” the pilot told Geo News. He added that the object he captured could have been a “space station” or an “artificial planet”.

PIA spokesperson confirmed that the pilot spotted the UFO at around 4 pm on Saturday and that the sighting was immediately reported back to the control room.

(With inputs from ANI)

