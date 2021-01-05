Video of blue ‘UFO’ crashing into the ocean near Hawaii makes waves on internet

Pictures and videos of the strange object on social media showed a bright blue mass, moving across the night sky.

Residents in Hawaii were left baffled after they spotted an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) in the sky and falling into the ocean, which prompted them to notify the police.

According to local news reports, multiple eyewitnesses alerted the police and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after they spotted a bright blue object over the skies in Oahu on January 5 at round around 8.30 pm.

Take a look here:

Ian Gregor, a spokesperson for The FAA said they received a report from a police station about a possible airplane down it the area. However, the agency said that it did not have any aircraft disappear off the radar nor any reports of overdue or missing aircraft, Hawaii News Now reported.

The incident left many intrigued and sparked speculation on social media about the origin of the object.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Is a UFO on anyone’s 2020 BINGO board? Anyone? Anyone? — AmyT (@amto2828) January 1, 2021

They bringing our monolith — Caliwaikiki (@Caliwaikiki) January 1, 2021

#Oahu

They were checking to see if the rail is finished yet. — Alex Preiss (@AlexPreiss4) January 1, 2021

They got a base deep in the ocean 😳 — Marcos Valdez (@vmarcos619) January 5, 2021

Same. Great start to 2021. — Matthew Keoki Bruening (@matt_bruening) January 1, 2021

🙀 GOOD, we’re starting the new year well :D 🛸 — 🦊🐉MK’s Art🐉🦊 (@xStarDragonsx) January 2, 2021

Got knocked into ocean after hit by a fireworks 😂 — annawashere🌈I wear a mask.😷 (@anna__stesia) January 1, 2021

Sliding into the end of 2020 👽 🤙🏽 😳 — JMF (@jujumyfriend) January 1, 2021

unarmed missle test — Kaizen Kaimani (@kaizenkaimani) January 1, 2021

Things that exist beyond the stars — j_ittra (@j_ittrat) January 2, 2021