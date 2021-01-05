Video of blue ‘UFO’ crashing into the ocean near Hawaii makes waves on internet

Residents in Hawaii were left baffled after they spotted an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) in the sky and falling into the ocean, which prompted them to notify the police.
According to local news reports, multiple eyewitnesses alerted the police and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after they spotted a bright blue object over the skies in Oahu on January 5 at round around 8.30 pm.
Pictures and videos of the strange object on social media showed a bright blue mass, moving across the night sky.
Take a look here:
#Hawaii | #FAA notified after large blue #UFO seen above #Oahu appeared to drop into ocean. https://t.co/ZZhqXfII8y pic.twitter.com/urrrCsqtrf
— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) January 1, 2021
Ian Gregor, a spokesperson for The FAA said they received a report from a police station about a possible airplane down it the area. However, the agency said that it did not have any aircraft disappear off the radar nor any reports of overdue or missing aircraft, Hawaii News Now reported.
The incident left many intrigued and sparked speculation on social media about the origin of the object.
