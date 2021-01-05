scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Video of blue ‘UFO’ crashing into the ocean near Hawaii makes waves on internet

Multiple eyewitnesses alerted the police and aviation regulator after they spotted a bright blue object over the skies in Oahu on January 5.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 5, 2021 12:34:33 pm
Pictures and videos of the strange object on social media showed a bright blue mass, moving across the night sky.

Residents in Hawaii were left baffled after they spotted an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) in the sky and falling into the ocean, which prompted them to notify the police.

According to local news reports, multiple eyewitnesses alerted the police and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after they spotted a bright blue object over the skies in Oahu on January 5 at round around 8.30 pm.

Pictures and videos of the strange object on social media showed a bright blue mass, moving across the night sky.

Take a look here:

Ian Gregor, a spokesperson for The FAA said they received a report from a police station about a possible airplane down it the area. However, the agency said that it did not have any aircraft disappear off the radar nor any reports of overdue or missing aircraft, Hawaii News Now reported.

The incident left many intrigued and sparked speculation on social media about the origin of the object.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

