‘It went to Rome, far from home’: Netizens celebrate with memes as Italy win Euro 2020

Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968

England went against Italy in the European championship final on July 11 at London’s Wembley Stadium and lost in a penalty kick showdown. Twitter was filled with memes and jokes as fans celebrated Italy’s European Championship win for the first time since 1968.

England fans hoped that the trophy was “coming home,” remembering the iconic anthem for English football “Three Lions (It’s Coming Home)” when the team took the lead with a Luke Shaw strike in the 2nd minute, the quickest ever goal in a Euro final.

However, Leonardo Bonucci scored the equaliser for Italy in the 67th minute. The score remained 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes as well as after extra-time. The game then moved to the penalties, where Italy ended a few years of trophy drought by prevailing 3-2.

Soon, ‘Football is coming home’ and #Itisnotcominghome started trending on Twitter along with #Euro2020Final. There was a slew of memes and jokes on the platform as netizens celebrated Italy’s win and mocked England for their disappointing finish, who came up short in their first major final since they won the World Cup 55 years ago.

Take a look at some of the best reactions to #Euro2020Final:

Priti Patel on the phone to the home office after that penalty shootout #itsnotcominghome #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/ztqC6vfDl5 — J5 (@MH95935221) July 11, 2021

Looks like football forgot it’s map tonight #itsnotcominghome pic.twitter.com/0xfor6k9C4 — Ella Demonio (@DemonioElla) July 11, 2021

#itsnotcominghome No bank Holiday Lads remember to get up nice and early pic.twitter.com/wML6bIKRFQ — Daniel (@Daniel93490317) July 11, 2021

Boris is fuming right now and is probably thinking about putting us back in lockdown sigh#itsnotcominghome pic.twitter.com/wMfUApwEPX — 💕#BLM🇯🇲 (@pacifica_xxx) July 11, 2021

Congratulations to @azzurri 🇮🇹 on the hard fought victory to become the #EURO2020 Champions! 🏆

And well done @England for reaching the finals & keeping the game alive until the very end.#EuroCup2021 pic.twitter.com/mYyVtynehC — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) July 12, 2021