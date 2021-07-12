scorecardresearch
Monday, July 12, 2021
‘It went to Rome, far from home’: Netizens celebrate with memes as Italy win Euro 2020

‘Football is coming home' and #Itisnotcominghome started trending on Twitter along with #Euro2020Final, with netizens celebrating Italy’s win and mocking England for their stutter in the final.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2021 2:28:04 pm
England went against Italy in the European championship final on July 11 at London’s Wembley Stadium and lost in a penalty kick showdown. Twitter was filled with memes and jokes as fans celebrated Italy’s European Championship win for the first time since 1968.

England fans hoped that the trophy was “coming home,” remembering the iconic anthem for English football “Three Lions (It’s Coming Home)” when the team took the lead with a Luke Shaw strike in the 2nd minute, the quickest ever goal in a Euro final.

However, Leonardo Bonucci scored the equaliser for Italy in the 67th minute. The score remained 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes as well as after extra-time. The game then moved to the penalties, where Italy ended a few years of trophy drought by prevailing 3-2.

Soon, ‘Football is coming home’ and #Itisnotcominghome started trending on Twitter along with #Euro2020Final. There was a slew of memes and jokes on the platform as netizens celebrated Italy’s win and mocked England for their disappointing finish, who came up short in their first major final since they won the World Cup 55 years ago.

Take a look at some of the best reactions to #Euro2020Final:

