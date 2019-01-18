Toggle Menu
Watch: This gymnast’s viral floor routine has the world talking about ithttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/ucla-gymnast-katelyn-ohashi-perfect-10-routine-video-5544553/

Watch: This gymnast’s viral floor routine has the world talking about it

In a floor routine set to a medley of songs by Michael Jackson, including 'The Way You Make Me Feel' and 'I Want You Back', Katelyn Ohashi set the stage on fire.

Katelyn Ohashi, Katelyn Ohashi floor routine, Katelyn Ohashi perfect 10 routine, ucla gymnast perfect routine, viral videos, good news, indian express, sports news
This floor routine by Katelyn Ohashi at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim is going viral. (Source: UCLA Gymnastics/ Facebook)

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi has become a star on social media after a mindblowing performance—for which she received a perfect 10—at a recent Collegiate Challenge. A video of her routine has shared by thousands of people worldwide, and just the videos shared by UCLA have garnered over 50 million views.

In a floor routine set to a medley of songs by Michael Jackson, including ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ and ‘I Want You Back’, Ohashi set the stage on fire. There were graceful moves, dance steps, numerous backflips and splits in the 2-minute routine that ended to thunderous applause from the audience and her teammates.

But it’s not her routine alone that is being cited as being inspirational. Ohashi’s journey and struggle, coupled with injuries and body-shaming have is making the 21-year-old gymnast an inspiration for many online.

“I’ve been told I looked like I swallowed an elephant or a pig, whichever was more fitting that day,” Ohashi wrote in a blog post in August 2017. “I was compared to a bird that was too fat to lift itself off the ground.”

Ohashi is the reigning NCAA co-champion in floor exercises and was also a 2018 NCAA team champion. However, before UCLA, she was competing at the highest level of gymnastics until she injured her back and shoulder, reports The Players’ Tribune. Ohashi, who once beat Olympian gymnast Simone Biles when she was just 15, nearly quit the sport altogether due to not being able to keep up with the criticism, especially about her weight gain, The Independent reported.

For now, all of that seems to be in the past. Her routine that has gone viral was “ridiculously hard”, according to her coach Valorie Kondos Field.

Advertising

“It’s ridiculous how much she does in that routine that she doesn’t have to do,” Field told LA Times, adding, “I’ve never seen her perform like that.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'World's loneliest frog' Romeo has found his Juliet, and they're set for a Valentine's Day date!
2 Barack Obama posts a throwback photo for Michelle's birthday, and it has gone viral
3 Gigantic spinning ice disc spotted in the middle of river Maine