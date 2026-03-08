Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi defends Saturday emails, says ‘we’re going to be really demanding’

Weekends are seen as a time to disconnect from work and connect with friends and family. As the work-life balance debate continues on social media, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently said that staying responsive to work, even on weekends, can be part of the organisation’s culture.

On the podcast The Diary of a CEO, hosted by Steven Bartlett, Khosrowshahi discussed the demanding nature of the company’s work environment. He said employees should expect to work hard and should be available for outside standard office hours.

Furthermore, Khosrowshahi stressed that he frequently reaches out to colleagues on weekends to keep projects moving. Sharing an example of his approach to communication, he described how he follows up if he does not receive a response.

“Part of working hard is sending emails to the team on a Saturday…And if I don’t get a response on Saturday, I’ll send them an email on Sunday with a question mark. What’s going on?” he said.

Khosrowshahi was appointed as CEO of Uber in 2017 after leading the online travel platform Expedia Group. Reflecting on his time in his previous organisation, he noted that the company also had an intense work culture, though its business influenced how employees viewed rest and work-life balance.

“At Expedia, in hindsight, we worked intensely and went hard, but not as hard as I’d like. Because Expedia was selling vacations, the product we were selling was about turning yourself off. So we did talk about work-life balance,” he shared.

Discussing expectations at Uber, Khosrowshahi said employees should be prepared for a fast-paced and performance-driven environment. He emphasised that the company maintains high standards and addresses underperformance directly.

“At Uber, it’s different. You come to Uber, you’re going to work your a*s off. We’re going to be really demanding. If you’re not performing, we’re going to let you know. And if you don’t fix it, we’re going to push you out,” he added.

Despite the demanding culture, he emphasised that the company offers employees significant opportunities to influence the business and grow professionally. Khosrowshahi stated that those willing to put in the effort can make a meaningful impact.

“But while it will be incredibly hard, you will have real agency at the company. We’re a big company, but individuals can make a big difference, and it’s a company that’s making a difference in the world. You’re going to learn so much, and while you will have worked hard, you’re going to have a great time.”

Difference with Expedia

He also acknowledged that the company may not be the right fit for people seeking a relaxed workplace. Khosrowshahi said he prefers to be upfront about what potential employees should expect. “But don’t come here if you want to coast. I’m very clear about that. And I should have been clearer at Expedia, but we were selling vacations, so I couldn’t be quite that direct,” he said.

The CEO also spoke about how strongly he values hard work in his own life. He said he works intensely, encourages the same mindset in his children, and hopes to foster a similar attitude across the organisation. “I want that in our company. I want Uber to be an incredibly hard-working company.”

Khosrowshahi further acknowledged that working at that level involves trade-offs; however, he believes flexibility can coexist with high expectations.

“It comes at a trade-off. And we believe in flexibility. So people confuse lack of flexibility with working hard. You can work hard, and at the same time you can have flexibility.”

He added that while he prioritises family time, he remains connected to work outside those moments. “So if you want to have dinner with your family, and I’m religious about having dinners with my family when I’m in town, 6 to 8, absolutely, spend that time with my family. But at 9.30 pm I’m checking emails. When I wake up at 5.30 am, I’m checking emails. So of course there are trade-offs, and life is about trade-offs.”