Watch: Controlled demolition of UAE building in 10 seconds that set a world record

The demolition was done so using stable non-primary explosives, which were placed in 18,000 drill holes in the building,

The demolition of a 541.44-foot-tall building in Abu Dhabi has entered the Guinness Book of Records as tallest building to be demolished with explosives. It took only 10 seconds to demolish the 144-floor-high Meena Plaza.

In a video, shared on the book of records’ official Facebook page, the swift demolition of the building can be seen.

“This controlled demolition in Abu Dhabi, UAE just set a new record for the tallest building demolished using explosives,” said the caption.

Watch the video here:

The demolition was carried out by Modon Properties and used stable non-primary explosives, which were placed in 18,000 drill holes in the building, The Khaleej Times reported.

According to official Guinness World Record adjudicator Danny Hickson, high-level expertise was required for the demolition.

Here’s how people reacted to the clip:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd