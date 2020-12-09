Watch: Controlled demolition of UAE building in 10 seconds that set a world record

The demolition of a 541.44-foot-tall building in Abu Dhabi has entered the Guinness Book of Records as tallest building to be demolished with explosives. It took only 10 seconds to demolish the 144-floor-high Meena Plaza.
In a video, shared on the book of records’ official Facebook page, the swift demolition of the building can be seen.
“This controlled demolition in Abu Dhabi, UAE just set a new record for the tallest building demolished using explosives,” said the caption.
Watch the video here:
The demolition was carried out by Modon Properties and used stable non-primary explosives, which were placed in 18,000 drill holes in the building, The Khaleej Times reported.
According to official Guinness World Record adjudicator Danny Hickson, high-level expertise was required for the demolition.
Here’s how people reacted to the clip:
