Netizens cheer as UAE’s Hope probe successfully enters Mars orbit

People across the globe took to Twitter, sharing words of appreciation for the team, causing #ArabstoMars, #HopeProbe and 'Congratulations UAE' to dominate social media trends.

Netizens took to Twitter, showering United Arab Emirates with congratulatory messages after its ‘Hope’ probe successfully entered mars orbit.

Ground controllers at the UAE’s space centre in Dubai rose to their feet and cheered as the unmanned spacecraft named Amal, Arabic for hope, closed in on the planet to send detailed data about its atmosphere and climate.

The Historic Moment: Announcing the success of Mars Orbit Insertion!#ArabsToMars #HopeProbe pic.twitter.com/4N1uaHb0GS — Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) February 9, 2021

Hope entered the red planet’s orbit after its nearly 7 months, 494 million kilometres journey.

As part of the celebrations, world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa paid tribute to the engineers who worked on the Hope mission over the past 6 years with a light show.

World’s tallest building @BurjKhalifa just lit up with faces of engineers who worked on #HopeProbe over the past six years #ArabstoMars @TheNationalNews pic.twitter.com/FfBfTfRJEK — Sarwat Nasir (@SarwatNasir) February 9, 2021

People across the globe also took to Twitter, sharing words of appreciation for the team, causing #ArabstoMars, #HopeProbe and ‘Congratulations UAE’ to dominate social media trends.

Take a look here:

#BREAKING : UAE’s ‘Hope’ probe successfully enters Mars’ Orbit Congratulations UAE 🇦🇪 for becoming 5th Nation to enter it’s probe into Mars Orbit. — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) February 9, 2021

Congratulations UAE on the successful journey so far, and I wish them the best on their mission to make orbit. It will mark a new era in space exploration and make UAE a tough competitor for future mars missions.🚀🛰️#UAEHopeProbeMarslive #uaetomars #ArabsToMars pic.twitter.com/UFFuWA8U6Z — Tanmay Bhadviya (@TanmayBhadviya) February 10, 2021

Congratulations UAE! You have shown the world what vision knowledge and commitment can achieve. #ArabsToMars #HopeProbe pic.twitter.com/fX82k7rJ9t — Patrick Moody (@PMoodyFCDO) February 9, 2021

To think that we, a fifty year old nation, would be the fifth to succeed in this endeavor makes me so proud. Congratulations UAE for this giant leap! 🇦🇪 🚀 🛰 — NLight 🇦🇪 (@Alchemist89a) February 9, 2021

After a journey of 204 days #HopeProbe reached Mars successfully Congratulations UAE

🇦🇪 — Maisa (@mihakja) February 9, 2021

There’s no limit to what we can achieve when we have HOPE! Congratulations UAE! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YhphglueTe — KHDA (@KHDA) February 9, 2021

In sha Allah the mission is going to be successful and after that UAE would be the fifth nation to reach over MARS.

Congratulations UAE❤️#HopeProbe#Congrats_UAE — CALLMEALI (@zo_sierra) February 8, 2021

Mission Accomplished!! Congratulations UAE 🇦🇪 for the success of Hope Mars Mission!! This is my second home and I am so proud to be here…. @TKGStweet #ArabsToMars #HopeMarsMission — hana bint mohamed suneer (@BintSuneer) February 9, 2021

Congratulations UAE! A great day in the beautiful country yet another step for success achieved 👍😊❤️. #ArabsToMars #HopeProbe — waleed bilal (@waleedbilal5) February 10, 2021

A big congratulations UAE 🇦🇪 from 🇮🇳💚🇦🇪❤️🇮🇳🙏😃😍a big achievement . Wishing much more success👍 — What’s in the name🤷♀️ (@adatewithcocoa) February 9, 2021

#ArabsToMars Congratulations #UAE nation for such an amazing achievement! — Vinay Verma (@vinayverma1604) February 10, 2021

5the country to reach Mars in the world and the 3rd country in history to reach from first attempt. Congratulations UAE#ImpossibleIsPossible#HopeProbe pic.twitter.com/bfUzfv2fbc — Dharamveer (@dharamveer_rjk) February 10, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. Two more unmanned spacecraft from the US and China are following close behind, set to arrive at Mars in February.

All three missions were launched in July, taking advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars, AP reported.