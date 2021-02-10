scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Latest news

Netizens cheer as UAE’s Hope probe successfully enters Mars orbit

UAE’s Hope entered the red planet's orbit after its nearly 7 months, 494 million kilometres journey.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 10:59:32 am
UAE, UAE mission to mars, UAE’s hope probe, United Arab Emirates, Twitter reactions, UAE’s space probe Amal, HopeProbe, Arabs to Mars Trending news, Indian Express newsPeople across the globe took to Twitter, sharing words of appreciation for the team, causing #ArabstoMars, #HopeProbe and 'Congratulations UAE' to dominate social media trends.

Netizens took to Twitter, showering United Arab Emirates with congratulatory messages after its ‘Hope’ probe successfully entered mars orbit.

Ground controllers at the UAE’s space centre in Dubai rose to their feet and cheered as the unmanned spacecraft named Amal, Arabic for hope, closed in on the planet to send detailed data about its atmosphere and climate.

Hope entered the red planet’s orbit after its nearly 7 months, 494 million kilometres journey.

As part of the celebrations, world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa paid tribute to the engineers who worked on the Hope mission over the past 6 years with a light show.

People across the globe also took to Twitter, sharing words of appreciation for the team, causing #ArabstoMars, #HopeProbe and ‘Congratulations UAE’ to dominate social media trends.

Take a look here:

This is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. Two more unmanned spacecraft from the US and China are following close behind, set to arrive at Mars in February.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

All three missions were launched in July, taking advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars, AP reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X