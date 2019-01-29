UAE’s gender equality awards mocked on social media after men won all of them

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are being slammed after it emerged that all of the winners of an initiative designed to boost gender equality were bagged by men. The Dubai Media office shared photos of the winners of the ‘the Gender Balance Index 2018’ awards on Twitter, which prompted the outrage.

The Index featured winners in three categories—the Best Personality for Supporting Gender Balance, Best Federal Entity for Supporting Gender Balance, and the Best Initiative for Supporting Gender Balance. However, users on social media expressed surprise that no woman was ajudged worthy of getting an award for gender equality.

Certificates and medals were awarded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the vice-president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, who also said that he was proud of Emirati women.

“We are proud of the success of Emirati women and their role is central to shaping the future of the country. Gender balance has become a pillar in our governmental institution,” the media office quoted Rashid al-Maktoum.

Sheikh Maktoum “recognised the efforts” of only one woman, Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. However, she did not win an award, the press release read.

On his personal Twitter account, Sheikh Maktoum described the awards as a “great effort led by many parties to establish an environment that achieves a balance between the two sexes”, as translated by Business Insider.

People on social media were quick to mock and troll the UAE government for the awards.

More ladies getting awards go girls pic.twitter.com/U9OGQWKSPK — emkayoh (@emkayoh) January 28, 2019

A United Nations Development Programme study from 2018 said that UAE had made significant progress in bringing women into the workforce.