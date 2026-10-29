‘When will you heal?’: UAE President offers combat training to flydubai pilot Smit Machchar

An interaction between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian-origin pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has caught the Internet’s attention.

The interaction took place during a ceremony on October 28, where Machchhar and other crew members of flydubai flight FZ1073 were awarded the First Class Order of Zayed II in recognition of their bravery during an in-flight attack.

A video shared on the official Instagram account of the UAE Royal Family shows Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum interacting with the crew members before al Nahyan joins them and praises their courage.

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“When will you heal?” the president asks Machchhar. The pilot replies that it will take two months.