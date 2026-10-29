‘When will you heal?’: UAE President offers combat training to flydubai pilot Smit Machchar

An interaction between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian-origin pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has caught the Internet’s attention.
The interaction took place during a ceremony on October 28, where Machchhar and other crew members of flydubai flight FZ1073 were awarded the First Class Order of Zayed II in recognition of their bravery during an in-flight attack.
A video shared on the official Instagram account of the UAE Royal Family shows Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum interacting with the crew members before al Nahyan joins them and praises their courage.
“When will you heal?” the president asks Machchhar. The pilot replies that it will take two months.
“I have an idea. When you heal, I want to have a session with you to train you how to fight,” Sheikh Mohamed tells him.
“It’s my biggest honour,” Machchhar responds.
Another viral video shows him embracing Machchhar and inspecting the stitches on his head.
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‘Good responds with kindness’
The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions.
“Good responds with kindness, people for people, thank you for what you are,” a user wrote.
“What a great message at the end. Whatever happens, UAE will always be your country,” another user commented.
“The strength we seek to build within our communities and countries aligns with the vision of peace that is fundamentally centered on spreading justice,” a third user reacted.
Captain Machchhar sustained serious injuries after being attacked by his co-pilot with a crash axe aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. According to reports, the co-pilot, identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national, stabbed Machchhar during the incident.
Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing other crew members and passengers to overpower the co-pilot, who was subsequently taken into custody.