UAE traveller renews passport in just 8 minutes at Dubai airport. Watch

An Emirati traveller hailed the efficiency of UAE authorities after renewing his passport in just eight minutes at Dubai International Airport, shortly before his trip.
In the viral video, the man said he discovered the day before his planned trip that his passport had only about a month left before it expired. His destination required travellers to hold passports valid for at least six months beyond the travel date.
Looking for the fastest solution, he was advised to use the passport renewal service at Dubai International Airport. He initially expected the process to take around 10 minutes. However, the renewal was completed in just eight minutes.
“I was told there was nothing faster than Dubai Airport and that it would take 10 minutes,” he said in the video. “But I was surprised that it took even less, eight minutes, not 10.”
Watch here:
مواطن إماراتي تفاجأ قبل السفر ان جواز سفره منتهي، ذهب الى قسم تجديد الجوازات في مطار دبي واستخرج جواز جديد في ظرف 8 دقائق . pic.twitter.com/W1ivUIe8Kj
— Screen Mix (@ScreenMix) September 13, 2026
The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “Nigerian customs will pack you somewhere with like 100 people, name y’all one by one to go pack in another enclosed place, then start calling y’all one by one again, and after the whole stress they ask you for a tip of nothing less than 1k as if they don’t get paid,” a user wrote.
“USA, must make an appointment at the post office or mail in application, 4 page application with 2 recent pics, 2 weeks fastest u will get it,” another user commented. “The UAE has the world’s strongest passport, so naturally, this service is available to them,” a third user chimed in.