UAE traveller renews passport in just 8 minutes at Dubai airport. Watch

His destination required travellers to hold passports valid for at least six months beyond the date of travel (Photo: @ScreenMix/X)

An Emirati traveller hailed the efficiency of UAE authorities after renewing his passport in just eight minutes at Dubai International Airport, shortly before his trip.

In the viral video, the man said he discovered the day before his planned trip that his passport had only about a month left before it expired. His destination required travellers to hold passports valid for at least six months beyond the travel date.

Looking for the fastest solution, he was advised to use the passport renewal service at Dubai International Airport. He initially expected the process to take around 10 minutes. However, the renewal was completed in just eight minutes.