UAE businessman announces Rs 12 lakh marriage grant to employees, double if couples have kids within 2 years

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Dubai’s billionaire businessman, is making waves after he announced a Dh50,000 (Rs 12 lakh) grant for Emirati employees of Al Habtoor Group who get married this year. In an X post, Al Habtoor also announced that the financial assistance will double within two years if the couples have kids.

The initiative aims to encourage youngsters in the UAE to start families. “I affirm that marriage and growing a family are not merely personal matters but societal and national responsibilities, as nations are built and communities sustained through them,” the businessman said, adding, “Our governments do not fall short in supporting youth at the beginning of their family lives. But encouraging UAE nationals to marry and grow a family requires practical initiatives from everyone.”