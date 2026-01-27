UAE businessman announces Rs 12 lakh marriage grant to employees, double if couples have kids within 2 years

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor said family is crucial for a stronger nation, and children are an investment in the future of the country.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance CompanyKhalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company (Representational image/Unsplash)

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Dubai’s billionaire businessman, is making waves after he announced a Dh50,000 (Rs 12 lakh) grant for Emirati employees of Al Habtoor Group who get married this year. In an X post, Al Habtoor also announced that the financial assistance will double within two years if the couples have kids.

The initiative aims to encourage youngsters in the UAE to start families. “I affirm that marriage and growing a family are not merely personal matters but societal and national responsibilities, as nations are built and communities sustained through them,” the businessman said, adding, “Our governments do not fall short in supporting youth at the beginning of their family lives. But encouraging UAE nationals to marry and grow a family requires practical initiatives from everyone.”

Further, Al Habtoor highlighted his belief that family is crucial for a stronger nation and that children are an investment in the future of the country. “Building families is a shared responsibility, and every initiative, whether small or large, makes a difference in the future of our society and nation,” he said.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company. He previously served as chairman of the Commercial Bank of Dubai, vice-chairman of the Al Jalila Foundation Board of Trustees, and as a member of the UAE Federal National Council, as mentioned in Arab News.

In October last year, Al Habtoor urged young Emiratis to marry and hoped for a law that would encourage locals to marry before the age of 30. According to Khaleej Times, he said that youngsters who refrain from marriage without a valid excuse must be held accountable, as he believes it is a matter of survival and unity in society.

 

Jan 27: Latest News
